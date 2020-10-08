Borderlands 3 Active Players Higher Than Borderlands 2, Cross-Play For All Versions Teased

By Saqib Mansoor

Borderlands 3 has become the best installment in the beloved franchise and by doing so has left behind Borderlands 2 which previously held that honor.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, executive producer and Gearbox Software founder Randy Pitchford confirmed that Borderlands 3 currently stands at “about 60-70 percent above Borderlands 2 in terms of active players, which is just astonishing and way beyond what we hoped or expected.” The game will be a year old in the coming days and for it to still cater to such a large active audience says volumes about its appeal and success.

That very player-based data has convinced Gearbox Software to keep supporting Borderlands 3 for the long term. Pitchford reiterated that there are plans to expand cross-play functionality to consoles. Hence, the PlayStation and Xbox player-base will be able to join up for online sessions. However, Gearbox Software wants to go beyond this. Pitchford has a “dream” to extend cross-play support to all versions of Borderlands 3 somewhere in 2021.

“It’s happening, and it may come sooner on some platforms.” said Pitchford. “What’s interesting is that we’re there, technology-wise. We are confident enough that that will be true to say that it’s coming in 2021. And, good fortune willing, it could happen sooner. We’ll see what happens.”

Borderlands 3 will soon enter its second year of content. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X once the next-generation consoles launch. Gearbox Software has confirmed that all current-generation owners will be upgraded to the next-generation versions for free and that cross-play between both PlayStation and Xbox will be available.

However, should the aforementioned dream of Pitchford come true, cross-play on such a massive scale will potentially allow players to join with friends across all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series One and X, and PC. Perhaps even Google Stadia. Pitchford believes that to happen somewhere in 2021.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.