Borderlands 3 Active Players Higher Than Borderlands 2, Cross-Play For All Versions Teased

Borderlands 3 has become the best installment in the beloved franchise and by doing so has left behind Borderlands 2 which previously held that honor.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, executive producer and Gearbox Software founder Randy Pitchford confirmed that Borderlands 3 currently stands at “about 60-70 percent above Borderlands 2 in terms of active players, which is just astonishing and way beyond what we hoped or expected.” The game will be a year old in the coming days and for it to still cater to such a large active audience says volumes about its appeal and success.

That very player-based data has convinced Gearbox Software to keep supporting Borderlands 3 for the long term. Pitchford reiterated that there are plans to expand cross-play functionality to consoles. Hence, the PlayStation and Xbox player-base will be able to join up for online sessions. However, Gearbox Software wants to go beyond this. Pitchford has a “dream” to extend cross-play support to all versions of Borderlands 3 somewhere in 2021.

“It’s happening, and it may come sooner on some platforms.” said Pitchford. “What’s interesting is that we’re there, technology-wise. We are confident enough that that will be true to say that it’s coming in 2021. And, good fortune willing, it could happen sooner. We’ll see what happens.”

Borderlands 3 will soon enter its second year of content. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X once the next-generation consoles launch. Gearbox Software has confirmed that all current-generation owners will be upgraded to the next-generation versions for free and that cross-play between both PlayStation and Xbox will be available.

However, should the aforementioned dream of Pitchford come true, cross-play on such a massive scale will potentially allow players to join with friends across all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series One and X, and PC. Perhaps even Google Stadia. Pitchford believes that to happen somewhere in 2021.