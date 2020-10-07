How Much Would You Pay For This Custom Spider-Man PS5 Console?

It has already been established that PlayStation 5 will launch with great potential for modding and customizations. While Sony Interactive Entertainment will not be coming out with any first-party limited editions anytime soon, a fan-made concept teases what the public can possibly expect from PS5 in the near future.

Following hardware renders of PS5 and DualSense before the next-generation console and controller were unveiled, German publication LetsGoDigital has collaborated with digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli to design a Spider-Man: Miles Morales-themed PS5 edition that looks just as real.

Webbing and a large spider-logo grace both side panels that have been painted black. The luminous blue lighting on the front has been swapped with red. The same design and color theme have been expanded for DualSense as well with the addition of the text: “Be Yourself” on the touchpad. This may as well be what a Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 edition could have looked like if Sony had decided to include a custom variant for the holiday window.

After soaking up the above fan-made promotional trailer, how much would you pay for such a custom Spider-Man-themed PS5 console? $500 is currently the retail tag for the next-generation console itself. $50 for the basic Spider-Man: Miles Morales digital edition. $70 for DualSense. $620 comes out to be the total for just the items. How much more would you be willing to part with for such a collectible edition? Did someone say $700?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release alongside PS5 next month. The standalone spin-off will take full advantage of next-generation hardware, according to developer Insomniac Games. There will also be an Ultimate Edition to purchase that includes a remastered version of the original Spider-Man game from PS4.

PS5 and its all-digital edition are scheduled to launch on November 10, 2020, for $500 and $400 respectively. Sony has only announced both the console and controller in white. However, a black edition, or more colors in the case of the controller, are expected to arrive somewhere down the road.