How to Open the Sword Cemetery Tri Seal in Genshin Impact

In this Genshin Impact guide we will show you how to Open the Sword Cemetery Tri Seal and will walk you through the whole process of opening the chest in Dadaupa Gorge. Let’s get started.

Genshin Impact Sword Cemetery Tri Seal

Genshin Impact can be a bit frustrating if you don’t like exploring new stuff and maps. You could end up wasting a lot of your time trying to explore the whole map completely.

Getting Started

You will get this quest from Dr. Livingston, who will also explain to you the details of this quest while roaming around the area of Mondstadt.

You will need Cryo, Pyro, and Electro character types to complete this quest.

The first thing you have to do is to visit the three places around the Sword Cemetery of Dadaupa Gorge.

These places won’t be hard to find if you have explored the area around the Mondstadt before.

You must have already found the three seals near the chest in the Sword Cemetery. Head to the north of Sword Cemetery to find the first seal. You will find the seal in a camp there.

Not So Fast

But in order to get your hands on the seal, you have to complete a challenge “Into the Fray”.

In this challenge, you have to defeat 10 enemies within a certain amount of time.

Once you have completed this challenge, you will be able to remove the seal with the Cryo attack.

Heading to the Sword Cemetry

Then head towards the southwest of Sword Cemetery to find the second seal. Shield Mitachurl Boss and a bunch of enemies will be waiting for you there.

You can defeat the Mitachurl Boss by using Pyro attacks, but you need to make sure you don’t get hit by its dashing charge attack.

Once you are finished with everyone there, remove the 2nd seal with an Electro attack.

Then head towards the camp in the southeast of Sword Cemetery where you will be against Shield Mitachurl and a bunch of Cryo enemies.

Deal with the Cryo enemies first and then finish off the Shield Mitachurl later.

The Seal is Unlocked

Once you have finished killing everyone there, remove the seal with a pyro attack to unlock the Sword Cemetery Tri Seal.

After that, head back to the Sword Cemetery. Once you get there, you will see that the Tri Seal has gone, and you will be able to get the contents present in the chest.

That will complete the Break the Sword Cemetery Seal quest.