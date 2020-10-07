This FIFA 21 Custom Tactics and Plans guide will help you understand both Defensive and Offensive tactics in detail, and it will also go over the different Game Plans that FIFA 21 has to offer.

FIFA 21 Custom Tactics and Plans

Sometimes what makes the difference between winning and losing games in FIFA 21 are the plans you’ve mapped out for your team.

Defense

When you want your team to take extra precautions, and the prime objective is to not let the opposing team score a goal, then playing defensive is the way to go.

Defensive Style

Balanced: If you go for this style then your team will try and keep the ball in the middle of the field and will take an approach which is a combination of attack and defense.

Pressure on Heavy Touch: This style would encourage the team to retain its shape before the likelihood of pressure arises.

Pressure After Possession Loss: Using this style, your teammates can hold the ball for roughly 7 seconds until your team loses control of the ball. This could impact team frustration and if you don’t take it back at this period, the players might be out of place.

Constant Pressure: This tactical approach would place high pressure on the field against opposition teams. When your players grow increasingly fatigued, this strategy can leave your team helpless, leading to them being forced out of place.

Drop Back – A tactical style that retains the form of your squad and can have more possession for your enemies. Your strikers will remain passive and when you win the ball, you will find yourself with fewer attacking options.

Width

The team’s width determines how far the team moves to the side of the football. The smaller width will keep the centre location covered by your team, while the larger width will shield the wings.

1 to 3 / 10 [Narrow]: The idea of this approach is to make it tough for the opponent team to play through the middle of the field. This is done by your team forming a defensive shape which is narrow and guards the center. However, the drawback is that you end up leaving spots for the opposite wingers to take advantage of the open spaces.

4 to 7 / 10 [Balanced]: With this style, the defensive shape formed is rather balanced. This means that your team will not focus on just some particular side but will look after the entire field. Another thing is that one-to-one will more common now, even when you don’t have the ball.

8 to 10 / 10 [Wide] – This change would keep the structure of your defence team to be wide to cover the edges, but in specific positions, your team will leave gaps. It’s not going to pinch the team too hard. Opponents may be closely positioned by players on the far flank, losing cover in favour of making it tough for the enemy to drag them out of formation.

Depth

Your team’s depth, which determines how low or high your team can go to place pressure on your opponent. The deeper depth provides less room behind the backline, while the higher one places more pressure on teams in possession.

1 to 3 / 10 [Deep]: This would maintain the shape of your defensive team deep and allow long balls and rapid attackers much less room in the back of your lower backline to make runs in behind your team. Playing deep will clear greater gaps for the opposing team for long shots or extra possession. In return for preserving numbers in the back of the ball, the team can drop lower back and let the opposite side into their half.

4 to 7 / 10 [Balanced]: The goal of the setting is to win the match in the middle. Therefore, your team will set a defensive shape that is balanced, and the focus will be to outclass the opposing team in the midfield.

8 to 10 / 10 [High] – Putting pressure and playing right under the nose, is the purpose of this setting. Since your backline will be high too this will make your side vulnerable as far as long balls are concerned.

Offense

When you’re planning to play on the forward foot, you should consider the offense. At times you must be looking to surprise the opponent team with your extremely fast and quick gameplay. For such purpose, Offense is the right tactic for you.

Defensive Style

Balanced: For a balanced team that retains its formation, this tactic is used. When they think it’s the best time to do so, players take their chance.

Long Ball: This style is best for the Strikers who are quick and have a good attacking position. With this, your team will make runs for the long balls behind the opposing backline.

Fast Build Up: This will push the players forward with the purpose of faster build-up onto the opponent team. However, if you end up losing possession of the ball, there are a high chance things could go the opposite way and you could face a counter-attack.

Possession: Players won’t go forward that often but rather focus on supporting more. The team remains patient int the sense that it does not really look forward to scoring fast. The passing Game is strong and players keep passing to the back. However, this will take more time for your team to build up.

Width

1 to 3 / 10 [Narrow]: This would change the attacking team form to be wider in order to provide more players with fast passing opportunities in the centre of the pitch. When you lose possession, the wings will open up.

4 to 7 / 10 [Balanced]: To give you more flexible attacking choices, change your offensive team form to be suited for general positioning.

8 to 10 / 10 [Wide]: To drive your big players onto the side-lines, change your offensive team form. You’re going to have broader throwing choices, but few in the middle of the pitch.

Players in Box

This will help you decide how many players while running with the ball, run into the box of your opponent.

1 to 3 / 10 [Low]: Change the squad to get fewer players in the box with a more careful playing style while in the crossing area. For crossing cases, the players will remain outside the box and only make forward passes.

4 to 7 / 10 [Balanced]: Players will try making more runs into the penalty zone when it’s time to cross.

8 to 10 / 10 [High]: Ask the players to make plenty of runs into the box while in the crossing zone. This could be effective in bringing numbers in the box, but it might render you vulnerable to a counterattack.

Corners

1 to 3 / 5 [Low]: With a more defensive strategy, have a limited number of players in the penalty area of the opposition at corners.

4 / 5 [Normal]: Have an average number of players in the penalty region of the opposition at corners.

5 / 5 [High]: Have a big number of players with a more offensive method in the penalty area of the opposition at corners.

Free Kicks

1 to 3 / 5 [Low] – With a more defensive strategy, have a limited number of players in the penalty area of the opposition at free-kicks.

4 / 5 [Normal] – Have an average number of players during free kicks in the penalty region of the opponent.

5 / 5 [High] – Get a high number of players in the penalty area of the opposition during free kicks for a more aggressive strategy.

Game Plans



The Game allows you to edit your Game Plans prior to or during a game from the 5 pre-sets that are available.

Game Plans enable you to set Formations and Custom Tactics in FIFA 21. You can easily switch between them before and during a game depending on the situation.

Below are the game plan tactics available in FIFA 21:

Ultra Defensive: You can set your team to be super defensive in this.

Defensive: Through this, you can set your team to be defensive.

Attacking: You can set an attacking tactic in order to create more chances to score a goal.

Ultra Attacking: This is the ultimate approach to score a goal. Your team literally gets desperate to somehow reach their target and get them a goal.