FIFA 21 Best Defenders Guide

If you’re looking to find the best defenders to add to your team in FIFA 21, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ve listed down the best defenders that you can get in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
FIFA 21 Best Defenders
Defenders are essential to your team victory as you can’t solely rely on your attacking power to secure wins.
Best Center-backs (CB)
Virgil Van Dijk and Sergio Ramos continue their reign as the top CBs in FIFA 21. Just like FIFA 20, Virgil Van Dijk holds a 90 overall rating while Sergio Ramos follows closely behind with a rating of 89.
As compared to last year, Diego Godin, Toby Alderweireld, and Thiago Silva have lost their spots in the top 10 (the latter of which missed the top 10 by one place), but they’re still outstanding CBs nonetheless.
The most improved CB seems to be Aymeric Laporte, who has climbed up from 9th place in FIFA 20 to 4th place this year.
As we learned from FIFA 20, having a CB with very low pace in your team is a horrible experience; so if this remains true in FIFA 21, make sure to get use CBs with high pace ratings.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|90
|2
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|89
|3
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|88
|4
|Aymeric Laporte
|Man City
|87
|5
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Piemonte Calcio
|87
|6
|Gerard Piqué
|Barcelona
|86
|7
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|86
|8
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|86
|9
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|85
|10
|Matthijs De Light
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|11
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|85
|12
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|85
|13
|Clement Lenglet
|Barcelona
|85
|14
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|15
|Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham Hotspur
|85
|16
|Diego Godin
|Inter
|85
|17
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|84
|18
|Stefan De Vrij
|Inter
|84
|19
|Felipe
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|20
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|84
Best Left Backs (LB) and Left Wing Backs (LWB)
Andrew Robertson takes the top spot from Jordi Alba in FIFA 21 to become the highest rated LB in the game, with a rating of 87, but Jordi Alba hasn’t fallen down too far, as he’s in second place with an 86 rating.
Even though no wing backs were able to crack the top 20, Jonny, of Wolves is the best one of them with a rating of 81.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|87
|2
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|86
|3
|Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|4
|Lucas Digne
|Everton
|84
|5
|Alex Grimaldo
|Benfica
|84
|6
|Nocolas Tagliafico
|Ajax
|84
|7
|Alex Telles
|Porto
|84
|8
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|83
|9
|Yuri Berchiche
|Atletic Bilbao
|83
|10
|Juan Bernat
|PSG
|83
|11
|Jose Gaya
|Valencia
|83
|12
|Marcos Acuna
|Sevilla
|83
|13
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|83
|14
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|Inter
|82
|15
|Marcel Halstenberg
|RB Leipzig
|82
|16
|Reguilon
|Tottenham Hotspur
|82
|17
|Marcos Alonso
|Chelsea
|81
|18
|Ismaily
|Shaktar Donetsk
|81
|19
|Benjamin Mendy
|Man City
|81
|20
|Luke Shaw
|Manchester United
|81
Best Right Backs (RB) and Right Wing Backs (RWB)
From his 5th placing in FIFA 20, Trent Alexander-Arnold has climbed all the way up to the top spot to become the highest rating RB in FIFA 21, with a rating of 87.
Like with LWBs, you won’t see many RWBs in the top 20. In fact, the only RWB that’s made the cut is Matt Doherty, who is Tottenham’s newest star.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|87
|2
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|86
|3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester City
|85
|4
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|85
|5
|Jesus Navas
|Sevilla
|84
|6
|Azpilicueta
|Chelsea
|84
|7
|Kieran Trippier
|Atletico Madrid
|83
|8
|Sergi Roberto
|Barcelona
|83
|9
|Joao Cancelo
|Man City
|83
|10
|Nelson Semedo
|Wolves
|83
|11
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Manchester United
|83
|12
|Lars Bender
|Bayer Leverkusen
|82
|13
|Juan Cuadrado
|Piemonte Calcio
|81
|14
|Thomas Meunier
|Borussia Dortmund
|81
|15
|Alessandro Florenzi
|PSG
|81
|16
|Santiago Arias
|Atletico Madrid
|81
|17
|Capa
|Athletic Bilbao
|81
|18
|Benjamin Pavard
|Bayern Munich
|81
|19
|Matt Doherty
|Tottenham Hotspur
|81
|20
|Daniel Wass
|Valencia
|80
Now that we’ve looked at the best defenders for each position, let’s rank the overall top 5 defenders in FIFA 21, based on their overall ratings.
#1: Virgil Van Dijk (90 Rated)
It isn’t really that difficult to see why Virgil has become the best defender in the game. Virgil’s leadership played a big part in Liverpool’s first Premier League title win, which is why praised so much.
Stats
- Pace: 76
- Shooting: 60
- Passing: 71
- Dribbling: 72
- Defense: 91
- Physical: 86
#2: Sergio Ramos (89 Rated)
Even though he’s dropped down to second place, Sergio Ramos is still a force to be reckoned with. Being a defender, he was amongst the top scorers in La Liga, which is an insane fact to think about.
Sergio is one of the most balanced players in the football world, as he excels in pretty much every aspect.
Stats
- Pace: 71
- Shooting: 70
- Passing: 76
- Dribbling: 74
- Defense: 88
- Physical: 85
#3: Kalidou Koulibaly (88 Rated)
Kalidou’s immense speed and strength makes him an incredible defender. Once he gets the ball, you can be sure that the opponent isn’t getting it back.
Stats
- Pace: 75
- Shooting: 28
- Passing: 55
- Dribbling: 69
- Defense: 89
- Physical: 86
#4: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 Rated)
Trent Alexander Arnold is the best passing defender and highest rated full back in FIFA 21.
Over the last few seasons, Liverpool’s entire playstyle has evolved around Trent’s own vision. Trent is a must-have in FIFA 21 if you want your team to be as strong as possible from the back.
Stats
- Pace: 80
- Shooting: 66
- Passing: 87
- Dribbling: 80
- Defense: 80
- Physical: 71
#5: Andrew Robertson (87 Rated)
The last spot is taken by Trent Arnold’s teammate, Andy Robertson. They’re both very similar in most aspects, with Andy falling just a bit behind in passing.
Having both Trent and Andy on your team in FIFA 21 would just be incredible.
Stats
- Pace: 83
- Shooting: 62
- Passing: 80
- Dribbling: 80
- Defense: 81
- Physical: 76