FIFA 21 Best Defenders Guide

If you’re looking to find the best defenders to add to your team in FIFA 21, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ve listed down the best defenders that you can get in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 Best Defenders

Defenders are essential to your team victory as you can’t solely rely on your attacking power to secure wins.

Best Center-backs (CB)

Virgil Van Dijk and Sergio Ramos continue their reign as the top CBs in FIFA 21. Just like FIFA 20, Virgil Van Dijk holds a 90 overall rating while Sergio Ramos follows closely behind with a rating of 89.

As compared to last year, Diego Godin, Toby Alderweireld, and Thiago Silva have lost their spots in the top 10 (the latter of which missed the top 10 by one place), but they’re still outstanding CBs nonetheless.

The most improved CB seems to be Aymeric Laporte, who has climbed up from 9th place in FIFA 20 to 4th place this year.

As we learned from FIFA 20, having a CB with very low pace in your team is a horrible experience; so if this remains true in FIFA 21, make sure to get use CBs with high pace ratings.

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool 90 2 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 89 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli 88 4 Aymeric Laporte Man City 87 5 Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio 87 6 Gerard Piqué Barcelona 86 7 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 86 8 Raphael Varane Real Madrid 86 9 Marquinhos PSG 85 10 Matthijs De Light Piemonte Calcio 85 11 Thiago Silva Chelsea 85 12 Milan Skriniar Inter 85 13 Clement Lenglet Barcelona 85 14 Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio 85 15 Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur 85 16 Diego Godin Inter 85 17 David Alaba Bayern Munich 84 18 Stefan De Vrij Inter 84 19 Felipe Atletico Madrid 84 20 Niklas Sule Bayern Munich 84

Best Left Backs (LB) and Left Wing Backs (LWB)

Andrew Robertson takes the top spot from Jordi Alba in FIFA 21 to become the highest rated LB in the game, with a rating of 87, but Jordi Alba hasn’t fallen down too far, as he’s in second place with an 86 rating.

Even though no wing backs were able to crack the top 20, Jonny, of Wolves is the best one of them with a rating of 81.

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 87 2 Jordi Alba Barcelona 86 3 Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio 85 4 Lucas Digne Everton 84 5 Alex Grimaldo Benfica 84 6 Nocolas Tagliafico Ajax 84 7 Alex Telles Porto 84 8 Marcelo Real Madrid 83 9 Yuri Berchiche Atletic Bilbao 83 10 Juan Bernat PSG 83 11 Jose Gaya Valencia 83 12 Marcos Acuna Sevilla 83 13 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 83 14 Aleksandar Kolarov Inter 82 15 Marcel Halstenberg RB Leipzig 82 16 Reguilon Tottenham Hotspur 82 17 Marcos Alonso Chelsea 81 18 Ismaily Shaktar Donetsk 81 19 Benjamin Mendy Man City 81 20 Luke Shaw Manchester United 81

Best Right Backs (RB) and Right Wing Backs (RWB)

From his 5th placing in FIFA 20, Trent Alexander-Arnold has climbed all the way up to the top spot to become the highest rating RB in FIFA 21, with a rating of 87.

Like with LWBs, you won’t see many RWBs in the top 20. In fact, the only RWB that’s made the cut is Matt Doherty, who is Tottenham’s newest star.

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 87 2 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 86 3 Ricardo Pereira Leicester City 85 4 Kyle Walker Man City 85 5 Jesus Navas Sevilla 84 6 Azpilicueta Chelsea 84 7 Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid 83 8 Sergi Roberto Barcelona 83 9 Joao Cancelo Man City 83 10 Nelson Semedo Wolves 83 11 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United 83 12 Lars Bender Bayer Leverkusen 82 13 Juan Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 81 14 Thomas Meunier Borussia Dortmund 81 15 Alessandro Florenzi PSG 81 16 Santiago Arias Atletico Madrid 81 17 Capa Athletic Bilbao 81 18 Benjamin Pavard Bayern Munich 81 19 Matt Doherty Tottenham Hotspur 81 20 Daniel Wass Valencia 80

Now that we’ve looked at the best defenders for each position, let’s rank the overall top 5 defenders in FIFA 21, based on their overall ratings.

#1: Virgil Van Dijk (90 Rated)

It isn’t really that difficult to see why Virgil has become the best defender in the game. Virgil’s leadership played a big part in Liverpool’s first Premier League title win, which is why praised so much.

Stats

Pace: 76

Shooting: 60

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 72

Defense: 91

Physical: 86

#2: Sergio Ramos (89 Rated)

Even though he’s dropped down to second place, Sergio Ramos is still a force to be reckoned with. Being a defender, he was amongst the top scorers in La Liga, which is an insane fact to think about.

Sergio is one of the most balanced players in the football world, as he excels in pretty much every aspect.

Stats

Pace: 71

Shooting: 70

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 74

Defense: 88

Physical: 85

#3: Kalidou Koulibaly (88 Rated)

Kalidou’s immense speed and strength makes him an incredible defender. Once he gets the ball, you can be sure that the opponent isn’t getting it back.

Stats

Pace: 75

Shooting: 28

Passing: 55

Dribbling: 69

Defense: 89

Physical: 86

#4: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 Rated)

Trent Alexander Arnold is the best passing defender and highest rated full back in FIFA 21.

Over the last few seasons, Liverpool’s entire playstyle has evolved around Trent’s own vision. Trent is a must-have in FIFA 21 if you want your team to be as strong as possible from the back.

Stats

Pace: 80

Shooting: 66

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 80

Defense: 80

Physical: 71

#5: Andrew Robertson (87 Rated)

The last spot is taken by Trent Arnold’s teammate, Andy Robertson. They’re both very similar in most aspects, with Andy falling just a bit behind in passing.

Having both Trent and Andy on your team in FIFA 21 would just be incredible.

Stats