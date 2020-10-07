Fans Could Discover New Diablo 4 Classes Through Region Descriptions

Apparently the various Diablo 4 classes will have strong relationships with the various regions that you’ll be passing through over the course of the game. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the various descriptions of all of the different regions might be giving us hints as to what sorts of characters we’ll play.

For instance, so far we know that there will be three different classes: the Barbarian, the Sorceress, and the Druid. But looking through each of these, we can see that some of the different location descriptions actually make mention of the classes.

For instance, Scosglen, the starting region, is apparently inhabited mainly by druids in its mountains and forests. The Dry Steppes region is inhabited by blood mages and ruthless mercenaries, along with rugged barbarians. The Sorceress, however, doesn’t have a mention in current areas.

Each Diablo game has had multiple classes to use in the game, with Diablo 3 including the Barbarian, Monk, Wizard, Witch Doctor, and Demon Hunter, with more being added through DLC. It’s possible that we’ll be getting more Diablo 4 classes announced later.

For instance, the Fractured Peaks region apparently includes “pious monks”, and Kehjistan, long home to various clans of sorcerers, has also been mentioned, so those are two other classes that we might be getting at a later date.

However, we’ll likely still have to wait and see exactly what other classes make it into the game. There’s still no indication of when Diablo 4 will actually be released, but in the meantime Blizzard is making use of quarterly updates to let us know what sorts of changes and new mechanics they’ll be including in the game.

Hopefully all of this speculation on the Diablo 4 classes will turn out to be true eventually, but in the meantime all we can do is wait and see.