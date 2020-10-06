PS5 Sales to Reach 7 Million By The End of 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment is making strong statements about the future PS5 sales. In a recent interview, the CEO of SIE stated that they believe Sony’s next-gen console will outsell PS4 in its first year. Not only is it hopeful but also very possible.

Korean medium Naver has recently held an interview with Playstation CEO Jim Ryan. The interview is about the future of Playstation 5 in Korea and how SIE manages to establish a strong fanbase in the country. Amidst questions, Ryan was asked about their pre-sales and how Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue on marketing the PS5 before launch. To that Ryan answered (machine translation):

The second pre-order in Korea is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, October 7. We believe the PS5 will sell more in its first fiscal year than it sold in the first fiscal year at the time of the PS4 launch.

It would seem natural for Playstation 5 to outsell its predecessor if the latter had an unsuccessful launch. However, PS4 is still one of the best-selling consoles of all time. What it didn’t have at the time though is a competitive price.

Now, PS5 is not only pushing boundaries in terms of performance but its price is also super attractive. In that aspect, it’s almost certain that the PS5 sales will skyrocket even further than the PS4 and maybe PS2.

Ryan explains that the PS5 will follow the same success plan as its predecessor. This means top-notch performance and high-quality exclusive titles. He says:

It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles. I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5. We’ll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a true next-generation device experience that will captivate them.

Playstation 5 releases on November 19th. The Playstation 5 pre-order phase is going more than well with stock getting “destroyed” in a matter of hours.