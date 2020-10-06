Payday 3 Confirmed To Be In Development, In Design Phase

It’s been seven years since Payday 2 released under Overkill Software, and now the game’s official Twitter account is celebrating 100,000 followers with the announcement that Payday 3 is indeed in development. This also included information that the game would be developed in the Unreal Engine and that it is in the design phase.

The Payday games are first-person shooter games where you and a crew of your friends (or computer controlled cronies if you have no friends) take on more and more elaborate heists, ranging from bank robberies to elaborate museum thefts that require a great amount of teamwork and coordination to pull off.

Payday 2 has been kept going through a steady stream of content and DLC, though the final DLC for the game came out in 2017. Only time will tell what sort of crazy criminal capers the new game will involve, but again, it’s still in the design phase.

It has been known for several years now that a Payday 3 will be coming, but the game had never been confirmed to be in development until now. The series has also passed back and forth between publishers: the first game was developed under Daybreak Game Company, then in 2016 the rights to it were acquired by Starbreeze.

Starbreeze will continue to publish the game, and has kept mum on any sort of details for the game until the devs were ready for them. That was said all the way back in 2018, and it seems like now we’re finally going to be getting answers.

Even if we can’t learn much about the game at the moment, hopefully at the next E3 (or Summer of Gaming, whichever comes around) we can still be excited for Payday 3, especially considering the amount of time it’s apparently been in development. The release date is to be announced but will apparently be sometime in 2022 or 2023.