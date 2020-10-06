Genshin Impact Abyssal Domains Guide

Genshin Impact Abyssal Domains are dungeon-like locations where you can expect various rewards. What are these locations, and which category of Abyssal Domain do they fall in, will be uncovered in this guide of ours.
Genshin Impact Abyssal Domains
Abyssal Domains are dungeons players can run in Genshin Impact that rewards them with some really powerful and useful materials and items that are sure to level-up your favorite characters to the max.
Domains of Forgery
Domains of Forgery award players with Weapon Ascension Materials.
You can use these materials to ascend your weapons, which will in-turn, increase their damage, firing speed, and level.
The following two locations fall under the Domains of Forgery category:
|Location
|Region
|Adventure Rank
|Cecilia Garden
|Mondstadt
|16
|Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula
|Liyue
|16
Domains of Blessing
You will be receiving awards of Artifacts in the Domains of Blessing. These areas will remain unlocked until you complete the Prologue Chapter of the Archon Quests.
Here are the 5 locations that fall under Domain of Blessing:
|Location
|Region
|Adventure Rank
|Midsummer Courtyard
|Mondstadt
|22
|Domain of Guyun
|Liyue
|22
|Valley of Remembrance
|Mondstadt
|25
|Hidden Face of Zhou Formula
|Liyue
|30
|Clear Pool & Mountain Cavern
|Liyue
|35
Domains of Mastery
If you are looking for boosting up your Talent, Domains of Mastery are the best locations to explore since they award Talen-Up materials.
The two Domains of Mastery locations are:
|Location
|Region
|Adventure Level
|Forsaken Rift
|Mondstadt
|27
|Taishan Mansion
|Liyue
|27
One-Time Domains
These One-Time domains only reward during the first time completion. They will not reward anything for the second or third time even though they remain open.
These locations are:
|Location
|Region
|Adventure Level
|Temple of Falcon
|Windrise, Monstadt
|12
|Temple of Wolf
|Monstadt
|15
|Temple of Lion
|Falcon Cost, Monstadt
|18
|Eagle’s Gate
|Cape Oath, Monstadt
|21
Liyue Region Domains
The domains of the Liyue Region are famous for the treasures you can acquire around the areas.
Here are the three areas of Liyue Region Domains where you can expect finding treasure chests:
|Location
|Region
|Adventure Rank
|Domain of Forsaken Ruins
|Guili Plains, Liyue
|24
|Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula
|Luhua Pool, Liyue
|–
|Domain of the Wayward Path
|Between Lingju Pass & Mt. Tianheng
|27