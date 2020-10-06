FIFA 21 Division Rivals Rewards Guide

If you’ve been keeping up with the features of FIFA 21, then you must be waiting for the Division Rivals, which is set to take on a big chunk of the Ultimate Team mode along with FUT champions weekend and FUT draft.
So, to explain Division Rivals, we have a complete guide of all the skill ratings, the complete breakdown of all the rewards that are coming out, and the schedule of said rewards. So, let’s get to business!
FIFA 21 Division Rivals Guide
Skill Ratings
The Skill Rating system is the player’s actual skills in the game, and according to those skill ratings, the players in FIFA 21 are placed in different divisions.
There are a total of 10 divisions in FIFA 21’s Division Rivals, which are given below with their required skill ratings:
- Division 1: 1,900
- Division 2: 1,700
- Division 3: 1,500
- Division 4: 1,250
- Division 5: 1,000
- Division 6: 750
- Division 7: 550
- Division 8: 350
- Division 9: 115
- Division 10: 0
You will have 40 matches per week, and your skill ratings will be defined as per your performance in those matches.
Now this will also determine your rank for the week. There are 6 ranks, and you will be assigned one, depending on your weekly performance.
Also, keep in mind that ranks are percentage-based, so going to higher division means getting up in the ranks of players, and the percentage will keep on getting narrower.
At the higher ranks, there will be a defined percentage of players in each division, so you will have to get better than those players to secure a place.
Schedule
As we have mentioned earlier, you can play FIFA 21’s Division Rivals mode all week long. The week will start on one Thursday and will end on the next Thursday.
At the end of each week, you will instantly get the skill ratings and rewards for that week. This will be very helpful if you are aiming at earning coins in the game fast.
The time for weekly rewards and weekly data reset is as follows for each region:
- 12:00 AM PDT
- 2:00 AM CDT
- 3:00 AM EDT
- 8:00 AM BST (UK)
- 9:00 AM CEST (EU)
- 5:00 PM AEDT (AUS – next day)
Rewards in Division Rivals
There is a long list of rewards that you can get at each Division Rivals level in FIFA 21, after every week closes.
As we have mentioned before, the first thing you will get is coins, plenty of coins. One more thing that you will get a lot is FUT champions qualification points.
You will also get gold packs in each division rank as well. And when you get promoted from lower rank to an upper rank you will also get a coin bonus promotion reward as well.
Now you will have three ranks in each division and the different rewards will be given on each rank and you will also have options on different reward combos, and you can select one to go.
So, let’s get into the rewards of all the divisions individually:
Division 1
- Relegation: 1,800 points
- FUT Champions Points (per match): 500 (win), 200 (draw), 100 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1)
- 80,000 coins
(Option 2): Tradable
- 1 Ultimate pack
- 1 Mega pack
(Option 3): Untradable
- 2 Ultimate packs
- 2 Mega packs
Rank II
(Option 1)
- 61,000 coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Ultimate pack
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Ultimate packs
Rank III
(Option 1)
- 42,000 coins
- 500 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare players pack
- 1 Mega pack
- 500 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare players packs
- 2 Mega packs
- 500 Champions Points
Rank IV
- 2 Premium Gold players packs
- 250 Champions Points
Rank V
- 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Division 2
- Promotion: 1,900 points
- Relegation: 1,600 points
- FUT champions points (per match): 250 (win), 100 (draw), 50 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1)
- 75,00 coins
- 750 Champions points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
- 1 Rare Mega Pack
- 2 Mega Packs
- 750 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Mixed Players Packs
- 2 Rare Mega Packs
- 4 Mega Packs
- 750 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 58,000 Coins
- 500 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 3 Mega Packs
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 500 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 6 Mega Packs
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 500 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 40,000 Coins
- 250 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Players Pack
- 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
- 250 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Players Packs
- 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs
- 250 Champions Points
Rank IV
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Premium Gold Pack
Rank V
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Premium Gold Pack
Division 3
- Promotion: 1,700 points
- Relegation: 1,400 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 125 (win), 50 (draw), 24 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 70,000 Coins
- 375 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 2 Rare Mega Packs
- 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
- 375 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 4 Rare Mega Packs
- 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs
- 375 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 53,000 Coins
- 250 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Mega Pack
- 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 250 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Mega Packs
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 250 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1)
- 36,000 Coins
- 125 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Players Pack
- 1 Rare Gold Pack
- 125 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Players Packs
- 2 Rare Gold Packs
- 125 Champions Points
Rank IV
- 4,500 Coins
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
Rank V
- 3 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Division 4
- Promotion: 1,500 points
- Relegation: 1,150 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 80 (win), 32 (draw), 16 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 65,000 Coins
- 240 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Players Pack
- 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
- 1 Mega Pack
- 240 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Players Packs
- 2 Prime Gold Players Packs
- 2 Mega Packs
- 240 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 50,000 Coins
- 160 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Players Pack
- 1 Mega Pack
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 160 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Players Packs
- 2 Mega Packs
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 160 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 34,000 Coins
- 80 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 2 Mega Packs
- 80 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 4 Mega Packs
- 80 Champions Points
Rank IV
- 3,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 2 Premium Gold Packs
Rank V
- 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
- 1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Division 5
- Promotion: 1,250 points
- Relegation: 900 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 65 (win), 26 (draw), 14 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 58,000 Coins
- 195 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Players Pack
- 1 Mega Pack
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 195 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Players Pack
- 2 Mega Pack
- 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 195 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 44,000 Coins
- 130 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Players Pack
- 1 Mega Pack
- 130 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Players Packs
- 2 Mega Packs
- 130 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 32,000 Coins
- 65 Champions Points
(Option 2):
- 1 Mega Pack
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 65 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Mega Packs
- 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 65 Champions Points
Rank IV
- 3,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 2 Gold Packs
Rank V
- 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Division 6
- Promotion: 1,000 points
- Relegation: 650 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 50 (win), 20 (draw), 9 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 52,000 Coins
- 100 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
- 1 Mega Pack
- 1 Rare Gold Pack
- 100 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Prime Gold Players Packs
- 2 Mega Packs
- 2 Rare Gold Packs
- 100 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 39,000 Coins
- 50 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
- 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
- 50 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Prime Gold Players Packs
- 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs
- 50 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 27,500 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Mega Pack
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Mega Packs
Rank IV
- 3,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rank V
- 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Division 7
- Promotion: 750 points
- Relegation: 400 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 40 (win), 16 (draw), 8 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 45,000 Coins
- 80 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 80 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs
- 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 80 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 35,000 Coins
- 40 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 2 Mega Packs
- 40 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 4 Mega Packs
- 40 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 24,000 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
Rank IV
- 3,000 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Gold Pack
Rank V
- 2 Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Division 8
- Promotion: 550 points
- Relegation: 150 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 30 (win), 12 (draw), 6 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 40,000 Coins
- 60 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- 60 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs
- 60 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 30,000 Coins
- 30 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1 Rare Gold Pack
- 30 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 2 Rare Gold Packs
- 30 Champions Points
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 20,000 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs
Rank IV
- 1,000 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Gold Pack
Rank V
- 1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)
- 1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Division 9
- Promotion: 350 points
- Relegation: 0 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 25 (win), 10 (draw), 6 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 34,000 Coins
- 25 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 2 Consumables Packs
- 25 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 4 Consumables Packs
- 25 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 25,000 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 1 Consumables Pack
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- 2 Consumables Packs
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 17,500 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Mega Pack
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Mega Packs
Rank IV
- 2,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rank V
- 2 Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Division 10
- Promotion: 115 points
- Relegation: N/A
- FUT Champs points (per match): 20 (win), 8 (draw), 4 (loss)
Rank I
(Option 1):
- 28,000 Coins
- 20 Champions Points
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 2 Mixed Players Packs
- 20 Champions Points
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 4 Mixed Players Packs
- 20 Champions Points
Rank II
(Option 1):
- 20,000 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 1 Bronze Pack
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 1 Bronze Pack
Rank III
(Option 1):
- 15,000 Coins
(Option 2): Tradeable
- 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 2 Gold Packs
(Option 3): Untradeable
- 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- 4 Gold Packs
Rank IV
- 1,000 Coins
- 2 Premium Gold Packs
Rank V
- 1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)