You’ll never get the chance to strike back without a formidable defense by your side. In these FIFA 21 Defending tips, we’ll show you how to form an unbreakable brick wall to keep the opposition as far away from the goal as possible.

FIFA 21 Defending Tips and Strategies

Defending is important, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you’ll find yourself out-played on the field more often than you think.

Relying on instincts only gets you so far. Having a game plan will set you apart from the average player.

Understanding your character’s strengths is vital to understanding the defense of your respective team on the field. Selecting characters for their suitable placements is essential, and if done correctly, you’ll enjoy the game at another level.

Defending Controls

Your muscle memory will limit your potential. Understanding and learning each input for movement is paramount for improvement in FIFA 21.

Action PlayStation Xbox Change Player L1 LB Switch Player (Manual) RS + Direction RS + Direction Tackle/Push or Pull (During pursuit) Circle B Hard Tackle Circle Press and Hold B Press and Hold Instant Hard Tackle R1 + Circle RB + B Sliding Tackle Square X Hard Tackle (VOLTA FOOTBALL only) Square X Clearance Circle B Shoulder Challenge/Sealout L2 Tap LT Tap Jockey/Grab & hold L2 Hold Down LT Hold Down Contain X Press and Hold A Press and Hold Teammate Contain R1 Press and Hold RB Press and Hold Running Jockey L2 + R2 Hold Down LT + RT Hold Down Pull and Hold (During pursuit) Circle Press and Hold B Press and Hold Quick Get Up (After slide tackle) Square X Engage Shielding Opponent L2 + L Towards Shielding Dribbler LT + L Towards Shielding Dribbler Rush Goalkeeper Out Triangle Press and Hold Y Press and Hold Goalkeeper Cross Intercept Triangle + Triangle Press and Hold Y + Y Press and Hold

Pick the Best Defenders

During the process of making your squad, you need to make sure to pick out the best for your club from the Starting 11. You may ask, what are the most important traits to look for in a good defender?

Defending

Tackling

Pace

Heading

Physical

Get a character with an excellent overall average for the above 5 traits, and set him up for defense. Select the best five of your defenders, and take your positions.

You can try by taking midfielders with high DEF, which will consequently help you in keeping the pressure off yourself.

Selecting the Right Formation

Picking a dynamic formation is important. When your team’s under pressure of losing the goal, every member of the team needs to help.

All members on the field need to ensure that the goal does not happen.

4-1-3-2, 5-3-2, and 4-3-1-2 are the most dynamic formations which will allow you to switch between the defensive and attack modes conveniently.

These are good starters for you to get used to. Once you know exactly what you want, you can do something that better suits YOUR playstyle.

Adjust to the Changes

As with every installment, FIFA 21 too changed the game significantly. You’ll find several mechanics revamped and altered.

Getting familiar with said tactics is the best way to get a firm grasp of your characters’ in-game.

Blocking has been changed. Attributes will determine how good a block is, how far a ball can a player block, how long it takes to start the animation and how long it takes to recover from a block. Handling the ball has also been removed from the game.

Instant Hard Tackles is one way to get the edge early-game. Knock others off the ball using a little force. All you have to do is click R1/RB + Circle/B.

Quick Tactics has been changed considering its history in the past FIFA games.

The Team Press Quick Tactic was revamped and you can now trigger a temporary Auto Press behavior with a cooldown timer, preventing anyone from overusing it.

Don’t Lose the Ball

Shouldn’t have to state the obvious, but the key to maintaining your advantage on the playing field is to never let the ball out of your sight. Doing so requires you to be efficient in winning one-on-one battles with the opposition.

Using the correct player for the correct position is extremely important for you to be able to continuously keep the ball.

If, at any point, you lose composure and make the wrong move, your enemy will take advantage of your error and make it an opportunity for themselves.