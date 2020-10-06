FIFA 21 Best Young Players and Wonderkids Guide

FIFA 21 has quite many young players being inducted all across the boards, with new players coming in a lot of your favorite teams. This FIFA 21 Young Players and Wonderkids Guide has all the info about the wonderkids and best young players in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Best Young Players and Wonderkids

Listed below are all the Wonderkids in FIFA 21, along with all their details that you would want to know.

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Rating: OVR – 80 POT – 93

Age: 19

Positions: LW

Value: £24.8m

Wage: £86k

Vinicius Jr. has one of the highest potentials in FIFA 21. His off the charts sprint (95) and insane dribbling (86) make him a worthy addition to the Real Madrid squad.

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Rating: OVR – 84 POT – 92

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Value: £40.5m

Wage: £50k

Haaland’s strong suits are his physical (85) strength and shooting(87) along with his fast pace(84).

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rating: OVR – 79 POT – 90

Age: 19

Positions: RW, LW

Value: £18.9m

Wage: £81k

This Brazilian Winger has 87 Passing and 83 Dribbling.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Rating: OVR – 76 POT – 90

Age: 17

Positions: RW, LW

Value: £13.5m

Wage: £21k

Ansu Fati is the up and coming Barcelona superstar going with 88 Sprint nad 79 Passing right now.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 89

Age: 19

Positions: LB, LM, RM

Value: £20.3m

Wage: £36k

Davies’ stupendous 96 Pace makes him the fastest player in FIFA 21 with decent 82 Dribbling to go along with it.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Rating: OVR – 77 POT – 89

Age: 18

Positions: RM, ST

Value: £13.1m

Wage: £29k

Greenwood has 81 Pace alongside 79 Finishing and 80 Longshots which make him a threat for the goalkeepers.

Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal)

Rating: OVR – 75 POT – 89

Age: 19

Positions: RM, CM, CAM

Value: £13.1m

Wage: £14k

Takefusa is a great overall player with 82 Pace and 82 Dribbling along with a superior 89 Acceleration.

Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield)

Rating: OVR – 73 POT – 89

Age: 19

Positions: CAM, CM, LW

Value: £7.7m

Wage: £7k

This Argentine midfielder has great potential for growth along with an 86 Pace.

Mohamed Ihattaren (Eredivisie)

Rating: OVR – 77 POT – 88

Age: 18

Positions: CAM, RM CM

Value: £12.6m

Wage: £6k

Ihattaren is a superb midfielder with an 86 Ball Control and 82 Dribbling.

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Rating: OVR – 76 POT – 88

Age: 17

Positions: CM

Value: £10.8m

Wage: £5k

Camavinga is a balanced all-round midfielder with a significant potential for growth.

Other Hidden Gems

Defenders

Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham)

Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 89

Position: LB

Reguilon has 87 Sprint and 81 Ball Control that allow him to carry the ball from the defensive area and play it across the half-line making him an excellent choice for a carrying defender.

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Position: LB

Rating: OVR – 80 POT – 85

92 Pace 70 Crossing 79 Dribbling 79 Sliding Tackle

Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)

Position: LB

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 87

85 acceleration, 81 ball control and 81 crossing

Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal)

Position: LB

Rating: OVR – 79 POT – 86

Pervis has a great 84 Sprint Speed and a 79 Crossing which make him a good player for carrying and crossing the ball. He also has an 80 Standing Tackle.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Position: LB, LWB

Rating: OVR – 78 POT – 86

Tierney is a brilliant overall strong player and fit for both left back and left wing back positions. He has 80 Physical and 82 Aggression along with 85 Stamina, 86 Sprint and 86 Pace.

Midfielders & Attackers

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Position: LM, ST

Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 91

Marcus Rashford has proven himself to be a formidable player in the past. With his 91 Pace, 85 Dribbling and 82 Shooting, he can be a real asset on the frontline.

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Position: LW, RW

Rating: OVR – 82 POT – 90

Oyarzabal is a balanced overall player and a great winger. His Passing, Dribbling, Pace and Shooting stats are all balanced and loom around the 80.

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Position: LW, RW

Rating: OVR – 83 POT – 89

Ousmane Dembele is another terrific player when it comes to young attackers. His use of the weak foot gives him an edge over other players of his pool and lets him play both wings. He has 92 Pace and 86 Dribbling.

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham)

Position: LM, RM, LW

Rating: OVR – 83 POT – 88

Bergwijn is another outclass player with 87 Sprint, 88 Acceleration and 85 Dribbling that puts him on top of the charts for young attackers.

Moussa Diaby (Bayer)

Position: LM

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 88

Moussa Diaby is one of the fastest in the business. With 96 Acceleration AND 93 Pace, he can outrun most defenders, making him suitable for a counter-attacking tactic. His 84 Dribbling assists him for the purpose.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Position: LW, RW, LM

Rating: OVR – 81 POT – 87

Pulisic is a star player with formidable speed and dribbling. His Acceleration is at 91 along with 89 Pace and 84 Dribbling, making him a defender’s nightmare.