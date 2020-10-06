FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers Guide

By Saad Rajpoot

In this FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers guide, we will take a look at the stats and skills of all the best Goalkeepers you can recruit into your Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers are often the only thing standing between the striker and the goal.

The goalie is the last line of defense and that is why it is very important to get a great goalkeeper. Let’s get started.

Top 10 Best Goal Keepers

The best goalkeeper in the game is Jan Oblak with a kicking rating of 78 but his handling is rated at 92 and reflexes are rated at 90. All these amazing stats almost make the deficiencies with his boots feel like nothing.

Another great keeper is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen playing with Barcelona. He is one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers present in the game.

In this year’s rating, Alisson from Liverpool has been moved to the third position because of the saves he did for his team.

These are the top three best goalkeepers in FIFA21.

After that, we have Manuel Never, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Samir Handanovic, Wojciech Szczesny, Keylor Navas, Hugo Llories, De Gea, and many more amazing players.

We will talk about these and more in the table below. They will be in the order of increasing the overall rating. Let’s get started:

Player name Rank Overall Rating Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defense Physical
JAN OBLAK 6 91 87 92 78 90 50 90
MARC ANDRÉ TER STEGEN 11 90 88 85 88 90 43 88
ALISSON 12 90 86 88 85 89 52 91
MANUEL NEUER 14 89 87 87 91 89 56 86
THIBAUT COURTOIS 18 89 84 89 74 88 46 85
EDERSON 25 88 86 82 93 88 64 86
SAMIR HANDANOVIČ 27 88 88 85 73 89 53 89
WOJCIECH SZCZĘSNY 40 87 86 82 73 88 49 87
KEYLOR NAVAS 45 87 90 81 75 90 54 82
HUGO LLORIS 48 87 89 82 68 90 64 84
DE GEA 59 86 88 81 78 89 57 82
YANN SOMMER 62 86 80 86 85 85 50 87
GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA 71 85 89 81 76 89 49 83
BERND LENO 88 85 85 83 80 86 55 84
PÉTER GULÁCSI 93 85 84 85 82 86 43 84
KASPER SCHMEICHEL 102 84 82 77 83 89 53 79
SALVATORE SIRIGU 103 84 84 80 76 82 50 84
RUI PATRÍCIO 106 84 84 80 77 83 55 82
ROMAN BÜRKI 109 84 85 82 72 88 46 82
ANDRÉ ONANA 136 84 84 80 87 86 63 82
STEVE MANDANDA 143 83 81 81 78 84 49 81
KEVIN TRAPP 161 83 82 78 79 85 48 83
LUKÁŠ HRÁDECKÝ 164 83 85 78 69 87 40 83
KOEN CASTEELS 166 83 83 80 80 84 45 83
AITOR 168 83 84 78 74 86 56 81
ANTHONY LOPES 173 83 85 80 74 86 63 80
THOMAS STRAKOSHA 192 83 86 79 75 88 43 81
MARTIN DÚBRAVKA 197 83 79 80 81 86 47 82
PAU LÓPEZ 198 83 82 83 79 84 48 82
GIANLUIGI BUFFON 212 82 77 76 74 78 34 91
SERGIO ASENJO 218 82 84 82 77 82 57 80
FERNANDO MUSLERA 221 82 84 76 75 83 61 82
ALPHONSE AREOLA 228 82 85 79 80 84 55 78
OLIVER BAUMANN 230 82 81 80 79 82 49 79
NETO 231 82 84 79 78 80 54 79
MATTIA PERIN 232 82 82 82 71 87 57 79
AGUSTÍN MARCHESÍN 236 82 82 78 76 86 54 81
NICK POPE 241 82 79 81 75 84 49 83
TOMÁŠ VACLÍK 242 82 82 76 76 85 36 81
KEPA 245 82 81 82 85 82 34 79

