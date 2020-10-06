In this FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers guide, we will take a look at the stats and skills of all the best Goalkeepers you can recruit into your Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Best Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers are often the only thing standing between the striker and the goal.

The goalie is the last line of defense and that is why it is very important to get a great goalkeeper. Let’s get started.

Top 10 Best Goal Keepers

The best goalkeeper in the game is Jan Oblak with a kicking rating of 78 but his handling is rated at 92 and reflexes are rated at 90. All these amazing stats almost make the deficiencies with his boots feel like nothing.

Another great keeper is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen playing with Barcelona. He is one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers present in the game.

In this year’s rating, Alisson from Liverpool has been moved to the third position because of the saves he did for his team.

These are the top three best goalkeepers in FIFA21.

After that, we have Manuel Never, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Samir Handanovic, Wojciech Szczesny, Keylor Navas, Hugo Llories, De Gea, and many more amazing players.

We will talk about these and more in the table below. They will be in the order of increasing the overall rating. Let’s get started: