Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Locked In, Game Has Gone Gold

CD Projekt RED fans are likely very happy with the news today. The Polish studio revealed on Twitter today that the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now locked in, as the game has gone gold and is on track for release in November. The game was first announced in 2013 at E3.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rather tumultuous development cycle, first being sidelined in favor of the Witcher games after the series really took off, and then having to be pushed back multiple times during its development cycle so that the game could be given the proper amount of care.

While it seems to have worked out, despite leaks that the studio resorted to crunch to get it to this state, the gameplay that we’ve seen of the game seems like all of the work and waiting has finally paid off.

Even if the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is still a long ways off, it’s likely that many people, not just fans of the game that are excited to see it come out, but CD Projekt RED employees themselves, are relieved to finally have it done and on its way.

The game revolves around your character, who can be one of multiple different backgrounds, attempting to make a name for yourself in the futuristic metropolis of Night City. You’ll also be accompanied by Johnny Silverhands, a vestige of a recently-installed implant who is played by Keanu Reeves.

While we don’t know the full story of the game at the moment, we can expect it to probably be a far cry from the Witcher games that CD Projekt RED has developed in the past. With an entire city to explore, hopefully when the Cyberpunk 2077 release date finally rolls around, the game will live up to its years of hype.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on November 19, along with Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.