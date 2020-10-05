Understanding the HUD in Star Wars Squadrons

If you want to be victorious in your intergalactic battles in Star Wars Squadrons, understanding your starship’s HUD is the most important thing you need to do.

To help you out with understanding the HUD of your starship in Star Wars Squadrons, we’ve prepared this guide to help you understand the function of every single thing present in your HUD.

Star Wars Squadrons HUD

You’ll see a lot of different dials, gauges and lights in your cockpit, so you might get confused about what it all means.

We have broken down all the HUD elements for both the rebel and imperial starfighters.

Rebel Ship HUD

Each Rebel Ship has a somewhat unique cockpit layout, but the design of the HUD’s different components remains the same.

There are 7 key elements to the HUD that you need to fully understand to be successful in your battles.

Radar/Mini-Map

The radar is the green, circular display in your cockpit and is one of the most important HUD components to keep an eye on.

Your radar will help you track enemy ships and other important items.

The enemy ships will show up as red dots on the radar and their location on the radar will help you understand where they actually are relative to your ship.

When you see a red dot below the reticule in the middle of the radar, you might think that this indicates that the enemy ship is behind you, but it literally means that the enemy ship is below you.

Similarly, if the red dot is above the reticule, it means that the enemy ship is above you

Life/Shield Gauge

The Life Gauge is the other green, circular display opposite to the radar that shows an image of your ship.

The Life Gauge is extremely important to keep note of as it shows you how much health your ship has.

The Life Gauge shows two bars around your ship, which are linked to the shields at the front and back of your ship.

When you take damage from the back, the bottom bar will start to deplete, and the same thing will happen to the top bar when you take damage from the front. The shields will repair themselves passively.

This serves as another way of reconnaissance as your radar can only show you if the enemy is above or below you.

When your ship has full health, you’ll see the image of your ship on the gauge, and both of the bars will be full.

Once your ship starts taking damage, the image of your ship will be replaced by a numerical value that will show you how much integrity the hull has left.

This number can be from 0 to 100. When the number reaches zero, it’ll be game over for your ship.

You might also notice a small white arrow on the gauge pointing to either the front or back of the ship.

This arrow shows the direction of your shields. If there’s no arrow at all, it means the shields are evenly around the whole ship.

If you want to repair the ship, you can use a Repair Droid (Rebel) or the Repair System (Empire).

These come pre-equipped with your ship unless you’re flying a Bomber or Support class starfighter (the former has a stronger hull and the latter has a Supply Droid).

You can trigger the repair by press the left shoulder button. Try to repair the ship when the coast is clear, as the repair happens pretty slowly.

This means that the enemies can still destroy you even while you’re healing.

The repair ability has its own cooldown, which you can check on the console.

Thrusters

The thruster gauge is a horizontal blue bar in your cockpit, and its purpose is to show you what speed you’re moving it.

To increase the throttle, push your left thumbstick up; and to decrease the throttle, pull it down. As you do this, you’ll see the thruster gauge go up or down accordingly.

There will be a larger square between each thruster gauge. These squares will help you out with maneuvering your ship.

To steer your ship more efficiently, bring your speed up to these squares before making a turn.

Power Management Systems

The Power Manage Systems are the three vertical lights in your cockpit, that are red, green and blue. These lights show the power management of your ship.

To modify the power management of your ship, you can press the buttons on your D-Pad.

Left: You can press Left to give all of your ships power to the thrusters. This will significantly increase the ship’s speed and agility.

Right: You can press Right to give all of your ships power to the shields. This can help you out a lot when you’re being overwhelmed by enemies, as it’ll allow your ship to take more damage before it goes down.

Up: You can press Up to give all of your ships power to the weapons. This will allow them to cooldown more quickly and your weapons will get an overcharge bonus if the meter becomes full.

Down: Pressing Down will equally distribute the power amongst all three systems.

Laser Gauge

The horizontal row of red lights in your cockpit shows you how long you can shoot your lasers at the enemy ships before they overheat and go into their cooldown period.

When you start firing your lasers, the gauge will start to diminish until all the lights go off. You’ll then have to wait until it gets fully filled up before you can shoot your lasers again.

Targeting Screen

The targeting screen in the middle of your cockpit shows you some useful information about the enemy/ally ship your reticule is currently targeting.

This screen can come in very handy sometimes as it shows you the distance of the target from your ship, which can help you re-locate an enemy ship that you lost track of.

Ability Status Bar

Above the targeting screen is the Ability Status Bar that shows you the three unique abilities that you’ve equipped for your ship.

If the ability has a limited amount of uses or ammo, you’ll see a numerical value for that next to the ability’s symbol.

Imperial Ship

Everything about the Imperial Ship’s HUD is the same, except for the fact that they don’t have any shields (aside from the support vessels).

This means that in the Power Management Systems, you’ll only see the weapon and engine gauges.

Another difference is that the Life Gauge will show you where you’ve allocated extra power to because you can overcharge your weapons or engines when flying an Imperial Ship.

The four different Imperial Ships will also have different layouts, but the design of the HUD still remains the same.