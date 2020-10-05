Godfall Doing 4K/120FPS On PS5 “Not Correct,” Confirmed To Be Always-Online

Godfall looks absolutely beautiful but fans will have to wait a bit to know for sure how PlayStation 5 will render the upcoming looter-slasher hybrid.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently invited a number of Japanese publications and online influencers to try out Godfall and Astro’s Playroom on PS5. Following the release of those hands-on impressions, a rumor began floating online that Godfall runs in 120 frames per second at 4K resolution on PS5. Such rendering metrics would be a technological feat but developer Counterplay Games has asked the public to not believe any such rumors.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Counterplay Games debunked the said rumor and clarified that optimizations are often done just before release. The developer further added that Godfall continues to be optimized for PS5 and “real numbers” will be shared once those optimizations have been concluded.

This is not correct. Performance QA and optimization is often the last step of development ahead of launch and that tuning is ongoing for us. We’ll share real numbers when that work concludes. — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) October 4, 2020

4K resolution has been set as a sweet spot for next-generation games. However, most developers have ended up adding performance and quality modes where the former offers high frame-rates and the latter high resolutions. PS5 being able to render Godfall in 120 frames per second at 4K resolution would be the best of both worlds. Hence, the reason that fans should await an official confirmation before planning any celebrations.

Elsewhere, Godfall has been revealed to be an always-online game. Despite the absence of any live service model, players will still be required to be connected online in order to play. The game will have an online co-op mode but which will be purely optional. Counterplay Games has confirmed that players can play Godfall solo, which means that a mandatory online-only policy makes no sense.

Godfall is not a service game, but does require an internet connection to play. — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) October 2, 2020

Godfall launches alongside PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. The game will be releasing on PC as well but through the Epic Games Store. Other digital marketplaces like Steam will have to wait their turn.