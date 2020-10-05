Apart from the main storyline in the Genshin Impact, you will get some questlines with multiple objectives. Here we have a Genshin Impact Troublesome Work walkthrough of those series of quests that you get from Lisa, collectively known as Troublesome Work.

Genshin Impact Troublesome Work

The quest will begin when you meet Lisa for the first time in the library situated in Mondstadt.

Go upstairs to meet her, and now you have to look closely and remember her appearance and what she does.

She is a librarian, and now you will get a quest from Lisa to find a book for the library, which has been missing for some time.

Your quest will begin, and you will have to go to different stores around to find that book.

Now on your visits to the stores nearby, you can buy some gifts for Lisa from each store.

Gifts for Lisa

All the store vendors know Lisa, and when you go to the store and ask them to tell what Lisa likes, they will give you a hint on what to buy.

First, go to the “With Wind comes Glory” store, and here you need to buy an Old ragged doll which Lisa really likes.

Next, go to the “Good Hunters Food Stall,” The vendor there will tell you that Lisa is a vegetarian, so buy a Radish Veggie Soup for her from this food stall.

The last shop will be Donna’s Flora shop. Go to the shop and buy Lisa’s favorite Cecelia.

When you have all three gifts ready for Lisa, talk to Donna again, and she will tell you that she is the one who borrowed the book from the library but did not return it because it was stolen.

Now you will get to the journey to find this stolen book when you have collected all three gifts for Lisa.

Tracking the Stolen Book

Start your quest for finding the book by using the elemental energy, and you will see a purple hollow on the ground.

Interact with it, and when you go outside afterward on the bridge to your right, you will encounter the same purple energy on the ground again.

After that, go ahead to the yellow area ahead, and you will find your next clue.

Keep using elemental sight to keep finding new energy hollows, and this will lead you to a secret passageway. It is created by Abyss Mage in the Abyss Mage Stronghold, so get inside.

Now you will have to use the Wind Current to glide through this area, and after some time, you will reach a new platform.

There will be a locked door right in front of you, and to unlock it, go to your right and use electro attack and activate the sensors, and the door will open.

There will be another locked door next, so use the same technique to open it as well; sensors will be on the left.

Repeating the process of unlocking doors, you will get to a different room with a console. When you get near, you will be attacked by slimes.

To unlock that console in the room, you will have to clear the room of slimes.

After the room is clear of slimes, the console will open up, and now you can use it to start the wind current.

Use that newly harnessed wind current to go up and to another room.

There will be more slimes in this new room for you to get rid of. Interact with the console in this room as well and you will be given a new mini-challenge.

Now you will have 30-second timer and have to use Lisa to clear all the slimes coming at you, do not panic as you will get more time with each slime you kill.

When you are done with the challenge, interact with the console, and Abyss Mage will appear and you will have to kill this boss to complete this quest.

Using a pyro or electro character will be the best option for an easy fight.

Once you are done here, interact with the other console in the room and you will see a new secret pathway will open up.

This will lead you to a room with a treasure chest and the missing library book will be inside the chest.

Get the book and get back to Lisa in the library. When you return the book, a cutscene will appear and you will be able to get Teyvat Travel Guide from the bookshelf.

This will mark the end of your quest called “troublesome work” in Genshin Impact.