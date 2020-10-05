Genshin Impact has a ton of ways for you to access better loot for yourself. A more rewarding method involves going through a Shrine of Depths. In this Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths locations guide, we’ll be going through how you can access these Depths in their respective regions.

Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths Locations

The world of Genshin Impact is filled with hidden secrets that encourage you to continue exploring for that endless gear grind.

Accessing Shrine of Depths

Shrine of Depths are definitely worth seeking out. They can reward you with some pretty interesting loot that will boost your progression through the game.

The Luxurious Chests will reward you with Primogems, random Weapons, and Artifacts along with 10 Sigils.

Accessing said Shrines isn’t as easy as it sounds. To unlock these bad boys, you’re going first to have to find keys.

Shrine Keys

The game has two different keys that unlock Shrines in their two respective regions. One key is ‘Mondstadt Shrine Key,’ and the other one is ‘Liyue Shrine of Depths Key.’

You can get both of these keys by completing various tasks. You’ll often run into them while doing World Quests or while going through Abyssal Domain dungeon content.

After completing said tasks, there’s a chance you’ll receive a key as a reward.

A recommended way to rack-up keys is to go through Abyssal Dungeons.

Make sure to do them daily as they give you multiple chances to get a Shrine Key at the end. Dungeons will also reward you with the two keys every now and then.

Locations

Once you have the corresponding key for the respective shrine, all you need to do is locate one for your excavation to proceed further.

The above map shows the location of every shrine present in Genshin Impact, divided across the currently available Monstadt and Liyue regions.

Based on the key that you have, you’re going to need to head into that region for your key to work. Go in and claim your hard-earned reward.