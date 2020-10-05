In this Genshin Impact Common Errors and Fixes guide, we will tell you about the different errors’ players are facing with Genshin Impact along with their solutions so you can troubleshoot those annoying errors away!

Genshin Impact Common Errors and Fixes

While the launch of Genshin Impact has been fairly smooth, especially given the scale, there have been some problems that slipped through the cracks during beta testing.

Below we have compiled a list of some of the commonly occurring problems with Genshin Impact and how you can fix them.

Error #1: Failed to download resource files or network error. Code: -9908

If you get an error saying “Failed to download resource files or network error. Code: -9908,” don’t worry, you can fix this.

Firstly, try to shut down the device and restart it; this might fix the error. If not, then you can try a router reboot.

If you’ve done the above steps, it’s most likely not an issue on your end; it could be a server issue.

Try a different device and see if you get the same error there. If the same error occurs on a new device, you have to wait for miYoHo to solve it.

If all else fails, you may have to reinstall the game to eliminate the problem, but leave this as a last resort.

Don’t worry though, you won’t lose progress since it’s all stored in your miYoHo account.

In case you are playing this game on PC, you can also reinstall the launcher as well before you go for the game reinstall.

Error #2: Failed to check for updates

If you are receiving a “Failed to check for updates” error in the Genshim Impact, you can follow the steps below to fix this error.

Firstly try to completely exit the game and open the task manager. Then look for Genshin Impact in the task manager running applications.

Close it from the task manager and try relaunching the game.

If this doesn’t fix the update errors, then try updating manually.

To do so, go to the directory in which you have installed the game. Then search for an update.exe file and run it.

If you don’t find this file, then relaunch the game entirely. You can also try restarting your PC to fix the issue.

Error #3: Error Code 31-4302 on PC

Your first option is to go to the game folder and run the game directly from the executable file to fix this error.

Secondly, you can try deleting the Blob_Storage folder from the game installation folder. This might fix the error.

Thirdly you can try deleting x360ce files from the game installation folder and delete and restore the GenshinImpact.exe file.

If this does not work, then you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the game again.

In case none of the solutions work for you, you’ll have to wait because the developers are working to fix this error.