In Genshin Impact, there are various types of weapons that can be used during your adventures. In this Genshin Impact Best Weapons guide, we will list all the different weapons in this free to play game.

Genshin Impact Best Weapons

Characters in Genshin Impact have the restrictions of being able to use only one type of weapon. Certain characters can only use spears/polearms, others can use 2-handed swords while some are restricted to Bows.

However, within each weapon type there are numerous different possibilities to customize your character’s builds.

You can have an archer focused on Crit damage or ability/elemental damage. The build choice is up to you.

Below we have listed all the available weapons in the game and their base stats at level 0. The higher the rarity of a weapon, the higher its base stats will be.

Weapon drops are random so we can’t provide you with any locations. Just keep exploring the world to increase your adventure rank and you will have acquired most of these weapons in no time.