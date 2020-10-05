In Genshin Impact, there are various types of weapons that can be used during your adventures. In this Genshin Impact Best Weapons guide, we will list all the different weapons in this free to play game.
Genshin Impact Best Weapons
Characters in Genshin Impact have the restrictions of being able to use only one type of weapon. Certain characters can only use spears/polearms, others can use 2-handed swords while some are restricted to Bows.
However, within each weapon type there are numerous different possibilities to customize your character’s builds.
You can have an archer focused on Crit damage or ability/elemental damage. The build choice is up to you.
Below we have listed all the available weapons in the game and their base stats at level 0. The higher the rarity of a weapon, the higher its base stats will be.
Weapon drops are random so we can’t provide you with any locations. Just keep exploring the world to increase your adventure rank and you will have acquired most of these weapons in no time.
|Weapon
|Type
|Rarity
|ATK
|Secondary
|Bonus
|Alley Hunter
|Bow
|4 Star
|41
|Crit Rate
|ATK and Crit damage of a on field character increases by 4-8% every 4s. Has a max stacking effect of 5 seconds.
|Amber Catalyst
|Catalyst
|3 Star
|40
|Elemental Mastery
|Increase Elemental damage from Normal attack hits for 6s. Max stack of 2.
|Amos’ Bow
|Bow
|5 Star
|46
|ATK
|Increase normal attack and aimed shot damage up to 24%. Increase damage from arrows up to 16%. Stacks up to 5 times on each arrow.
|Apprentice’s Notes
|Catalyst
|1 Star
|23
|–
|–
|Aquila Favonia
|Sword
|5 Star
|48
|Physical Damage Bonus
|ATK increased 20-40%. Activates when taking damage. This effect can only occur once every 15s.
|Beginner’s Protector
|Polearm
|1 Star
|23
|–
|–
|Black Tassel
|Polearm
|3 Star
|38
|HP
|Increases damage against slimes 40-80%.
|Blackcliff Amulet
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|42
|Energy Recharge
|Defeating an enemy will increase elemental burst damage by 24-48%. Max 3 stacks and lasts for 3s.
|Blackcliff Longsword
|Sword
|4 Star
|44
|Physical Damage Bonus
|ATK increased 12-24% for 30s after defeating an enemy. Max of 3 stacks.
|Blackcliff Pole
|Polearm
|4 Star
|42
|Crit Rate
|ATK increased 12-24% for 30s after defeating an enemy. Max of 3 stacks.
|Blackcliff Warbow
|Bow
|4 Star
|44
|ATK
|ATK increased 12-24% for 30s after defeating an enemy. Max of 3 stacks.
|Bloodstained Greatsword
|Claymore
|3 Star
|38
|Elemental Mastery
|Increases DMG against enemies affected by Pyro or Electro by up to 24%.
|Compound Bow
|Bow
|4 Star
|41
|Physical Damage Bonus
|Normal Attack and Aimed shots increase damage by 8% and normal attack SPD by 2.4% for 6s. Max 4 stacks.
|Cool Steel
|Sword
|3 Star
|39
|ATK
|Increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Cryo by 24%.
|Crescent Pike
|Polearm
|4 Star
|44
|Physical Damage Bonus
|Normal and charged attacks deal up to 48% more damage for 5s.
|Dark Iron Sword
|Sword
|3 Star
|40
|Elemental Mastery
|Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional up to 48% ATK as Damage for 5s.
|Deathmatch
|Polearm
|4 Star
|41
|Crit Rate
|Increase ATK by 16% when two opponents are nearby. ATK is increased by 24% when less than 2 enemies nearby.
|Debate Club
|Claymore
|3 Star
|39
|ARK
|After using an Elemental Skill, Normal or Charged Attacks, on hit, deal an additional 60-120% attack damage and lasts 15s.
|Dragon’s Bane
|Polearm
|4 Star
|41
|Elemental Mastery
|Increases damage of Hydro and Pyro affected enemies up to 36%.
|Dull Blade
|Sword
|1 Star
|23
|–
|–
|Ebony Bow
|Bow
|3 Star
|40
|ATK
|Increases damage against mechanoid Ruin up to 80%.
|Emerald Orb
|Catalyst
|3 Star
|40
|Elemental Mastery
|Increase base attack up to 40% for 12s.
|Eye of Perception
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|41
|ATK
|Normal and Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to fire a Bolt of Perception dealing up to 360% damage. Effect can occur once every 8-12 seconds.
|Favonius Codex
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|42
|Energy Recharge
|Critical attacks have 60-100% chance of generating 1 Elemental Particle.
|Favonius Lance
|Polearm
|4 Star
|44
|Energy Recharge
|Critical attacks have 60-100% chance of generating 1 Elemental Particle.
|Favonius Sword
|Sword
|4 Star
|41
|Energy Recharge
|Critical attacks have 60-100% chance of generating 1 Elemental Particle.
|Favonius Warbow
|Bow
|4 Star
|41
|Energy Recharge
|Critical attacks have 60-100% chance of generating 1 Elemental Particle.
|Fillet Blade
|Sword
|3 Star
|39
|ATK
|50% chance to deal up to 400% attack damage to a single enemy.
|Hunter’s Bow
|Bow
|1 Star
|23
|–
|–
|Iron Point
|Polearm
|2 Star
|33
|–
|–
|Iron Sting
|Sword
|4 Star
|42
|Elemental Mastery
|Increase Elemental damage by 16% for 6s. Max 2 stacks.
|Kunwu’s Iris Rift
|Polearm
|4 Star
|46
|ATK
|Increase Normal Attack speed by 18% and damage by up to 48%.
|Lion’s Roar
|Sword
|4 Star
|42
|Attack
|Increases damage against enemies affected by Pyro or Electro 36%.
|Lithic Blade
|Claymore
|4 Star
|41
|Crit damage
|For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gets 10% attack increase and up to 6% crit rate increase.
|Lithic Spear
|Polearm
|4 Star
|42
|Physical damage bonus
|Increase damage by 40$ for 10s. 20% from Normal hits.
|Lost Prayer to the sacred winds
|Catalyst
|5 Star
|44
|Crit rate
|Increases Movement SPD by 10% and elemental damage up to 14%. Max 4 stacks.
|Magic Guide
|Catalyst
|3 Star
|38
|Elemental Mastery
|Increases damage against enemies affected by Hydro or Electro by up to 24%.
|Mappa Mare
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|44
|Elemental Mastery
|Get 10% damage bonus for 10s when elemental reaction is triggered. Max 2 stacks.
|Old Merc’s Pal
|Claymore
|2 Star
|33
|–
|–
|Otherworldly Story
|Catalyst
|3 Star
|39
|Energy Recharge
|Each Elemental Orb or Particle collected restores 1% HP.
|Pocket Grimoire
|Catalyst
|2 Star
|33
|–
|–
|Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
|Polearm
|5 Star
|48
|Crit Rate
|Increase attack by up to 6% for 6s on hit. Max stack of 7. Full stack increases damage to 28%.
|Prototype Aminus
|Claymore
|4 Star
|43
|ATK
|Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional damage on hit.
|Prototype Crescent
|Bow
|4 Star
|42
|Crit damage.
|Aimed Shot hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.
|Prototype Grudge
|Polearm
|4 Star
|42
|Energy Recharge
|Increase normal and charged attack damage up to 24% for 12s. Max 2 Stacks.
|Prototype Malice
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|41
|HP
|Using elemental burst regenerates energy. All party members will regenerate energy as well.
|Prototype Rancour
|Sword
|4 Star
|44
|Physical Damage Bonus
|Increase Base attack and defense y 12% on hit for 6s. Max 4 stack.
|Quartz
|Claymore
|3 Star
|40
|Elemental Mastery
|Increases Base ATK by up to 40% for 12s.
|Rainslasher
|Claymore
|4 Star
|42
|Elemental Mastery
|Increase damage to Hydro or Electro affected enemies by up to 40%.
|Royal Bow
|Bow
|4 Star
|42
|Crit Rate
|Increases Aimed Shot DMG by 100%. Can only occur once every 10s.
|Royal Greatsword
|Claymore
|4 Star
|43
|Physical damage bonus
|Charged attack increase attack and defense by 60% for 10s on hit.
|Royal Grimoire
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|44
|ATK
|Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to fire an Energy Blast at enemies, which deals up to 480% damage. Occurs every 10s only.
|Royal Longsword
|Sword
|4 Star
|42
|Crit Damage
|Increase crit rate by 16% on damage. Max stack of 5.
|Rust
|Bow
|4 Star
|42
|Physical damage Bonus
|Increase normal attack damage by 80% but decreases aimed shot damage by 12%.
|Sacrificial Fragments
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|41
|Elemental Mastery
|After damaging an opponent with elemental skill, skill has 40% chance of its own critical damage.
|Sacrificial Sword
|Sword
|4 Star
|41
|Energy Recharge
|After damaging an opponent with elemental skill, skill has 40% chance of its own critical damage.
|Seasoned Hunter’s Bow
|Bow
|2 Star
|33
|–
|–
|Sharpshooter’s Oath
|Bow
|3 Star
|39
|Crit Damage
|Increases DMG against weak spots by up to 48%.
|Silver Sword
|Sword
|2 Star
|33
|–
|–
|Skyrider’s Greatsword
|Claymore
|3 Star
|39
|Physical Damage bonus
|Increases DMG against weak spots by up to 48%.
|Skyrider Sword
|Sword
|3 Star
|38
|Energy Recharge
|Using an elemental burst increases base and movement speed for 12s.
|Skyward Atlas
|Catalyst
|5 Star
|45
|ATK
|Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by up to 24%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds
|Skyward Blade
|Sword
|5 Star
|44
|Energy Recharge
|Increases incoming healing by 20%, crit rate by 4% and gives an 80% chance to generate an Elemental Particle. Can only occur once every 9s.
|Skyward Harp
|Bow
|5 Star
|45
|Crit Rate
|Increase crit damage by up to 40%. Hits have a change to inflict a small AoE attack.
|Skyward Pride
|Claymore
|5 Star
|45
|Energy Recharge
|Increase damage by 16%.
|Skyward Spine
|Polearm
|5 Star
|48
|Energy Recharge
|Increase Crit rate by 8% and normal attack speed by 12%. Normal and Charged Attacks hits on enemies have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of attack as damage in a small AoE.
|Slingshot
|Bow
|3 Star
|38
|Crit Rate
|Increase damage by 60% if hit within 0.3 of being fired.
|The Alley Flash
|Sword
|4 Star
|44
|Crit Rate
|Sprinting for at least 1s increases ATK by 28% for 6s. This effect cannot be stacked.
|The Bell
|Claymore
|4 Star
|42
|HP
|Damage taken generates a shield which absorbs damage up to 32%. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s.
|The Blacksword
|Sword
|4 Star
|42
|Crit rate
|Increases damage done by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%.
|The Flute
|Sword
|4 Star
|42
|ATK
|Normal or Charged Attacks grant Harmonic on hits. Lasts up to 30s.
|The Viridescent Hunt
|Bow
|4 Star
|42
|Crit rate
|Hits have a 50% chance to generate a cyclone which will deal damage to surrounding enemies for 4s.
|The Wildsith
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|42
|Crit Damage
|Increases a stat based on random theme song for 10s.
|Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers
|Catalyst
|3 Star
|38
|HP
|Switching characters increases attack by 48% for 10s.
|Twin Nephrite
|Catalyst
|3 Star
|40
|Crit rate
|Defeating an enemy increases Movement Speed and attack by 20% for 15 seconds.
|Waster Greatsword
|Claymore
|1 Star
|23
|–
|–
|White Iron Greatsword
|Claymore
|3 Star
|40
|Def
|Defeating an opponent restores 16% HP.
|White Tassel
|Polearm
|3 Star
|39
|Crit rate
|Normal attack damage increase by 48%.
|Whiteblind
|Claymore
|4 Star
|42
|Def
|Increase base attack and def by 12% for 6s.
|Wine and Song
|Catalyst
|4 Star
|42
|Energy Recharge
|Gain 16% attack increase if your character is from Mondstadt.
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Claymore
|5 Star
|46
|ATK
|Increase Base attack by 40%. On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ Base ATK by 80% for 12s.