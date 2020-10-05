Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Map Finally Revealed

The complete and rather complex layout of Night City, the “worst place to live in America” in a dystopian future, has finally been unveiled for Cyberpunk 2077.

According to a leak (via Reddit) from earlier today, the physical edition of the game will include a paper map of Night City to be either used for reference or as memorabilia. The collectible offers a satellite view of all of the six main districts: Watson, Heywood, Westbrook, Santo Domingo, City Center, and Pacifica; as well as all of the roads leading in and out of the futuristic but crime-ridden city. Do note that Watson serves as a starting area in Cyberpunk 2077 and is the district where CD Projekt Red debuted gameplay footage a couple of years ago.

In addition to the leaked bonus content, CD Projekt Red confirmed earlier today that Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold. That means the master or shippable version of the game is ready and there will be no more delays.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated for release on April 16, 2020. The first delay pushed the release date to September 17, 2020. However, to gain even more development time, CD Projekt Red announced a second delay.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀 See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

With the game now gold, fans can be at ease because Cyberpunk 2077 is now guaranteed to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. The same current-generation version will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on day one through backwards compatibility. CD Projekt Red will eventually be releasing next-generation enhancements but somewhere down the road. Fans will have to stick with the current-generation visuals for the time being.