Star Wars Squadrons Best Loadouts Guide

If you’re having trouble figuring out what the best loadout is for your starship in Star Wars Squadrons, look no further than this guide where we’ve prepared a list of the best loadout for each starship available in the game.

Star Wars Squadrons Best Loadouts

T-65B X-Wing Fighter Loadouts

The X-Wing Fighter is very well-balanced ship, so likewise, this loadout is designed to make it perform well in all aspects.

Primary Weapon Czerka Guided Burst cannon
Left Auxiliary Krupx MG5 Concussion Missile
Right Auxiliary Kyrotech Emergency Astromech Repair
Countermeasures Particle Burst
Hull Incorn Ferroceramic Hull
Shields Sirplex Nimble Deflector
Engine Quadex Propulsion Engine

EA Recommended Loadout- Flexible Ion Build

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Krupx JR-89 Ion Cannon
Left Auxiliary Astromech Repair Droid
Countermeasure ArMek Barrage Rockets
Hull Incorn Ferroceramic Hull
Shield Sirplex Nimble Deflector
Engine Koensayr Microthrus engine

 

TIE/LN Fighter Loadouts

The TIE Fighter has been one of the most famous ships of the Galactic. It leaves the enemies in the dust with its incredible speed, and it also deals insane damage when it needs to.

This build capitalizes on these strengths of the TIE fighter and makes them even better.

Primary Weapon Sienar Burst Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar CB-08 Concussion Missile
Right Auxiliary Sienar Emergency Repair System
Countermeasures Chaff Particles
Hull Sienar Ferroceramic Hull
Engine Twin Propulsion Engine

EA Recommended Loadout– Anti-Capital Ship

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar Burst Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar KB-D28 Proton Torpedo
Right Auxiliary Sienar Ion Torpedo
Countermeasures Sienar Sensor Jammer
Hull Sienar Dampener Hull
Engine Twin SLAM Engine

 

BTL-A4 Y-Wing Bomber Loadouts

The Y-Wing Bomber’s main purpose is to target the great enemy capital ships. Since it deals a great amount of damage, it can easily break down their shields and hulls.

So, this loadout is made to enhance the Y-Wing Bomber’s damage even further, making it the best damage dealer in your Star Wars squadron.

Primary Weapon Krupx Heavy Rotary Cannon
Left Auxiliary Taim & Bak Ion Bomb
Right Auxiliary Arakyd PW-16 Proton Bomb
Countermeasures Melihat Sensor Jammer
Hull Fabritech Dampener Hull
Shield Krupx Conversion Shield
Engine Income Sublight Engine

EA Recommended Loadout– Pure Anti=Capital Ship Specialist

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Krupx JR-89 Ion Cannon
Left Auxiliary Taim & Bak Ion Bomb
Right Auxiliary Arakyd PW-16 Proton Bomb
Countermeasures ArMek H/M Seeker Warheads
Hull Fabritech Dampener Hull
Shield Krupx Conversion Shield
Engine Income SLAM Engine

 

TIE/SA Bomber Loadouts

The Tie Bomber is practically the sibling of the Y-Wing Bomber as its main purpose is also to deal as much damage as possible and take down the enemy shields and hulls.

So likewise, this loadout is also focused on enhancing its damage even more.

Primary Weapon Sienar Ion Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar KB-D28 Proton Torpedo
Right Auxiliary Sienar R/D-77 Assault Shield
Countermeasures Chaff Particles
Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull
Engine Standard Twin Ion Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Tank/Joust Specialist

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar Rotary Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar R/D-77 Assault Shield
Right Auxiliary Sienar Seeker Mine
Countermeasures Chaff Particles
Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull
Engine Unstable Twin Engine

 

RZ-1 A-Wing Interceptor Loadouts

The A-Wing Interceptor doesn’t hit very hard, but it compensates for its lack of damage with its insane speed. This ship is designed to be able to infiltrate and escape from enemy nightlines within the blink of an eye.

This loadout will help maximize its speed and also make it more efficient overall.

Primary Weapon Gyrhil R/F Rapid Fire Cannon
Left Auxiliary Incom E-73 Repair Kit
Right Auxiliary Kessler Quick-Lock Missile
Countermeasures Carbanti Sensor Inverter
Hull Fabritech Dampener Hull
Shield Sirplex Nimble Deflector
Engine Koensayr Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Stealthy Assassin-Like Build

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Plasburst Laser Cannon
Left Auxiliary Incom E-73 Repair Kit
Right Auxiliary Carbanti Targeting Jammer
Countermeasures Carbanti Sensor Inverter
Hull Carbanti Reflec Hull
Shield Fabritech Scrambler Shield
Engine Koensayr Microthrust Engine

 

TIE/IN Interceptor Loadouts

Due to its great speed and powerful laser cannons, the TIE Interceptor works best as a hunter ship, which targets one enemy ship at a time and takes them down quickly.

This loadout will help make the TIE Interceptor an even better hunter, so it can easily beat any enemy starfighter in a 1v1 battle.

Primary Weapon Plasburst Laser Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar Seeker Mine
Right Auxiliary Sienar Targeting Jammer
Countermeasures Sienar Sensor Inverter
Hull Sienar Dampener Hull
Engine Twin Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Dogfight Specialist

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar F/A Rapid Fire Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar Seeker Mine
Right Auxiliary Sienar Anti-Starfighter Missile
Countermeasures Chaff Particles
Hull Sienar Ferroceramic Hull
Engine Twin Microthrust Engine

 

U-Wing Gunship Support Loadouts

The U-Wing Gunship’s purpose in the game is to play the support role. This means that it’s supposed to stay at the back of the team and make them stronger through its supportive abilities.

This loadout will allow the U-Wing Gunship to fully embrace its role as a support class starfighter.

Primary Weapon Taim & Bak KX8 Laser Cannon
Left Auxiliary Loronar Tactical Shield
Right Auxiliary Carbanti Targeting Beacons
Countermeasures Particle Burst
Hull Chepat Deflector Hull
Shield Chempat Fortified Deflector
Engine Koensayr Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Defensive Support

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Taim & Bak KX8 Laser Cannon
Left Auxiliary Arakyd Tactical Supply Droid
Right Auxiliary Loronar Tactical Shield
Countermeasures Armek H/M Seeker Warheads
Hull Chempat Deflector Hull
Shield Chempat Fortified Deflector
Engine Income SLAM Engine

 

TIE/RP Reaper Support Loadouts

Like the U-Wing Gunship, the TIE Reaper also serves as a support ship, but it doesn’t necessarily have to stick at the backlines. It can also provide great support while staying at the frontlines with the rest of the team.

So, this loadout will help make it the best support class starship it can possibly be.

Primary Weapon Sienar Au-8 Guided Laser Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar Targeting Beacons
Right Auxiliary Sienar Squadron Mask
Countermeasures Sienar XX-5 Seeker Warheads
Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull
Shield Sienar Scrambler Shield
Engine Twin Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Offensive Support

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar Au-8 Guided Laser Cannon
Left Auxiliary Sienar Targeting Beacons
Right Auxiliary Sienar Deployment Turret
Countermeasures Sienar XX-5 Seeker Warheads
Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull
Shield Sienar Scrambler Shield
Engine Twin Ion Engine

 

 

