Star Wars Squadrons Best Loadouts Guide

If you’re having trouble figuring out what the best loadout is for your starship in Star Wars Squadrons, look no further than this guide where we’ve prepared a list of the best loadout for each starship available in the game.

Star Wars Squadrons Best Loadouts

T-65B X-Wing Fighter Loadouts

The X-Wing Fighter is very well-balanced ship, so likewise, this loadout is designed to make it perform well in all aspects.

Primary Weapon Czerka Guided Burst cannon Left Auxiliary Krupx MG5 Concussion Missile Right Auxiliary Kyrotech Emergency Astromech Repair Countermeasures Particle Burst Hull Incorn Ferroceramic Hull Shields Sirplex Nimble Deflector Engine Quadex Propulsion Engine

EA Recommended Loadout- Flexible Ion Build

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Krupx JR-89 Ion Cannon Left Auxiliary Astromech Repair Droid Countermeasure ArMek Barrage Rockets Hull Incorn Ferroceramic Hull Shield Sirplex Nimble Deflector Engine Koensayr Microthrus engine

TIE/LN Fighter Loadouts

The TIE Fighter has been one of the most famous ships of the Galactic. It leaves the enemies in the dust with its incredible speed, and it also deals insane damage when it needs to.

This build capitalizes on these strengths of the TIE fighter and makes them even better.

Primary Weapon Sienar Burst Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar CB-08 Concussion Missile Right Auxiliary Sienar Emergency Repair System Countermeasures Chaff Particles Hull Sienar Ferroceramic Hull Engine Twin Propulsion Engine

EA Recommended Loadout– Anti-Capital Ship

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar Burst Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar KB-D28 Proton Torpedo Right Auxiliary Sienar Ion Torpedo Countermeasures Sienar Sensor Jammer Hull Sienar Dampener Hull Engine Twin SLAM Engine

BTL-A4 Y-Wing Bomber Loadouts

The Y-Wing Bomber’s main purpose is to target the great enemy capital ships. Since it deals a great amount of damage, it can easily break down their shields and hulls.

So, this loadout is made to enhance the Y-Wing Bomber’s damage even further, making it the best damage dealer in your Star Wars squadron.

Primary Weapon Krupx Heavy Rotary Cannon Left Auxiliary Taim & Bak Ion Bomb Right Auxiliary Arakyd PW-16 Proton Bomb Countermeasures Melihat Sensor Jammer Hull Fabritech Dampener Hull Shield Krupx Conversion Shield Engine Income Sublight Engine

EA Recommended Loadout– Pure Anti=Capital Ship Specialist

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Krupx JR-89 Ion Cannon Left Auxiliary Taim & Bak Ion Bomb Right Auxiliary Arakyd PW-16 Proton Bomb Countermeasures ArMek H/M Seeker Warheads Hull Fabritech Dampener Hull Shield Krupx Conversion Shield Engine Income SLAM Engine

TIE/SA Bomber Loadouts

The Tie Bomber is practically the sibling of the Y-Wing Bomber as its main purpose is also to deal as much damage as possible and take down the enemy shields and hulls.

So likewise, this loadout is also focused on enhancing its damage even more.

Primary Weapon Sienar Ion Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar KB-D28 Proton Torpedo Right Auxiliary Sienar R/D-77 Assault Shield Countermeasures Chaff Particles Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull Engine Standard Twin Ion Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Tank/Joust Specialist

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar Rotary Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar R/D-77 Assault Shield Right Auxiliary Sienar Seeker Mine Countermeasures Chaff Particles Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull Engine Unstable Twin Engine

RZ-1 A-Wing Interceptor Loadouts

The A-Wing Interceptor doesn’t hit very hard, but it compensates for its lack of damage with its insane speed. This ship is designed to be able to infiltrate and escape from enemy nightlines within the blink of an eye.

This loadout will help maximize its speed and also make it more efficient overall.

Primary Weapon Gyrhil R/F Rapid Fire Cannon Left Auxiliary Incom E-73 Repair Kit Right Auxiliary Kessler Quick-Lock Missile Countermeasures Carbanti Sensor Inverter Hull Fabritech Dampener Hull Shield Sirplex Nimble Deflector Engine Koensayr Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Stealthy Assassin-Like Build

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Plasburst Laser Cannon Left Auxiliary Incom E-73 Repair Kit Right Auxiliary Carbanti Targeting Jammer Countermeasures Carbanti Sensor Inverter Hull Carbanti Reflec Hull Shield Fabritech Scrambler Shield Engine Koensayr Microthrust Engine

TIE/IN Interceptor Loadouts

Due to its great speed and powerful laser cannons, the TIE Interceptor works best as a hunter ship, which targets one enemy ship at a time and takes them down quickly.

This loadout will help make the TIE Interceptor an even better hunter, so it can easily beat any enemy starfighter in a 1v1 battle.

Primary Weapon Plasburst Laser Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar Seeker Mine Right Auxiliary Sienar Targeting Jammer Countermeasures Sienar Sensor Inverter Hull Sienar Dampener Hull Engine Twin Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Dogfight Specialist

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Sienar F/A Rapid Fire Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar Seeker Mine Right Auxiliary Sienar Anti-Starfighter Missile Countermeasures Chaff Particles Hull Sienar Ferroceramic Hull Engine Twin Microthrust Engine

U-Wing Gunship Support Loadouts

The U-Wing Gunship’s purpose in the game is to play the support role. This means that it’s supposed to stay at the back of the team and make them stronger through its supportive abilities.

This loadout will allow the U-Wing Gunship to fully embrace its role as a support class starfighter.

Primary Weapon Taim & Bak KX8 Laser Cannon Left Auxiliary Loronar Tactical Shield Right Auxiliary Carbanti Targeting Beacons Countermeasures Particle Burst Hull Chepat Deflector Hull Shield Chempat Fortified Deflector Engine Koensayr Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Defensive Support

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.

Primary Weapon Taim & Bak KX8 Laser Cannon Left Auxiliary Arakyd Tactical Supply Droid Right Auxiliary Loronar Tactical Shield Countermeasures Armek H/M Seeker Warheads Hull Chempat Deflector Hull Shield Chempat Fortified Deflector Engine Income SLAM Engine

TIE/RP Reaper Support Loadouts

Like the U-Wing Gunship, the TIE Reaper also serves as a support ship, but it doesn’t necessarily have to stick at the backlines. It can also provide great support while staying at the frontlines with the rest of the team.

So, this loadout will help make it the best support class starship it can possibly be.

Primary Weapon Sienar Au-8 Guided Laser Cannon Left Auxiliary Sienar Targeting Beacons Right Auxiliary Sienar Squadron Mask Countermeasures Sienar XX-5 Seeker Warheads Hull Sienar Reinforced Hull Shield Sienar Scrambler Shield Engine Twin Microthrust Engine

EA Recommended Loadout – Offensive Support

The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.