Star Wars Squadrons Best Loadouts Guide

If you’re having trouble figuring out what the best loadout is for your starship in Star Wars Squadrons, look no further than this guide where we’ve prepared a list of the best loadout for each starship available in the game.
Star Wars Squadrons Best Loadouts
T-65B X-Wing Fighter Loadouts
The X-Wing Fighter is very well-balanced ship, so likewise, this loadout is designed to make it perform well in all aspects.
|Primary Weapon
|Czerka Guided Burst cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Krupx MG5 Concussion Missile
|Right Auxiliary
|Kyrotech Emergency Astromech Repair
|Countermeasures
|Particle Burst
|Hull
|Incorn Ferroceramic Hull
|Shields
|Sirplex Nimble Deflector
|Engine
|Quadex Propulsion Engine
EA Recommended Loadout- Flexible Ion Build
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Krupx JR-89 Ion Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Astromech Repair Droid
|Countermeasure
|ArMek Barrage Rockets
|Hull
|Incorn Ferroceramic Hull
|Shield
|Sirplex Nimble Deflector
|Engine
|Koensayr Microthrus engine
TIE/LN Fighter Loadouts
The TIE Fighter has been one of the most famous ships of the Galactic. It leaves the enemies in the dust with its incredible speed, and it also deals insane damage when it needs to.
This build capitalizes on these strengths of the TIE fighter and makes them even better.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar Burst Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar CB-08 Concussion Missile
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Emergency Repair System
|Countermeasures
|Chaff Particles
|Hull
|Sienar Ferroceramic Hull
|Engine
|Twin Propulsion Engine
EA Recommended Loadout– Anti-Capital Ship
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar Burst Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar KB-D28 Proton Torpedo
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Ion Torpedo
|Countermeasures
|Sienar Sensor Jammer
|Hull
|Sienar Dampener Hull
|Engine
|Twin SLAM Engine
BTL-A4 Y-Wing Bomber Loadouts
The Y-Wing Bomber’s main purpose is to target the great enemy capital ships. Since it deals a great amount of damage, it can easily break down their shields and hulls.
So, this loadout is made to enhance the Y-Wing Bomber’s damage even further, making it the best damage dealer in your Star Wars squadron.
|Primary Weapon
|Krupx Heavy Rotary Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Taim & Bak Ion Bomb
|Right Auxiliary
|Arakyd PW-16 Proton Bomb
|Countermeasures
|Melihat Sensor Jammer
|Hull
|Fabritech Dampener Hull
|Shield
|Krupx Conversion Shield
|Engine
|Income Sublight Engine
EA Recommended Loadout– Pure Anti=Capital Ship Specialist
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Krupx JR-89 Ion Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Taim & Bak Ion Bomb
|Right Auxiliary
|Arakyd PW-16 Proton Bomb
|Countermeasures
|ArMek H/M Seeker Warheads
|Hull
|Fabritech Dampener Hull
|Shield
|Krupx Conversion Shield
|Engine
|Income SLAM Engine
TIE/SA Bomber Loadouts
The Tie Bomber is practically the sibling of the Y-Wing Bomber as its main purpose is also to deal as much damage as possible and take down the enemy shields and hulls.
So likewise, this loadout is also focused on enhancing its damage even more.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar Ion Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar KB-D28 Proton Torpedo
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar R/D-77 Assault Shield
|Countermeasures
|Chaff Particles
|Hull
|Sienar Reinforced Hull
|Engine
|Standard Twin Ion Engine
EA Recommended Loadout – Tank/Joust Specialist
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar Rotary Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar R/D-77 Assault Shield
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Seeker Mine
|Countermeasures
|Chaff Particles
|Hull
|Sienar Reinforced Hull
|Engine
|Unstable Twin Engine
RZ-1 A-Wing Interceptor Loadouts
The A-Wing Interceptor doesn’t hit very hard, but it compensates for its lack of damage with its insane speed. This ship is designed to be able to infiltrate and escape from enemy nightlines within the blink of an eye.
This loadout will help maximize its speed and also make it more efficient overall.
|Primary Weapon
|Gyrhil R/F Rapid Fire Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Incom E-73 Repair Kit
|Right Auxiliary
|Kessler Quick-Lock Missile
|Countermeasures
|Carbanti Sensor Inverter
|Hull
|Fabritech Dampener Hull
|Shield
|Sirplex Nimble Deflector
|Engine
|Koensayr Microthrust Engine
EA Recommended Loadout – Stealthy Assassin-Like Build
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Plasburst Laser Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Incom E-73 Repair Kit
|Right Auxiliary
|Carbanti Targeting Jammer
|Countermeasures
|Carbanti Sensor Inverter
|Hull
|Carbanti Reflec Hull
|Shield
|Fabritech Scrambler Shield
|Engine
|Koensayr Microthrust Engine
TIE/IN Interceptor Loadouts
Due to its great speed and powerful laser cannons, the TIE Interceptor works best as a hunter ship, which targets one enemy ship at a time and takes them down quickly.
This loadout will help make the TIE Interceptor an even better hunter, so it can easily beat any enemy starfighter in a 1v1 battle.
|Primary Weapon
|Plasburst Laser Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar Seeker Mine
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Targeting Jammer
|Countermeasures
|Sienar Sensor Inverter
|Hull
|Sienar Dampener Hull
|Engine
|Twin Microthrust Engine
EA Recommended Loadout – Dogfight Specialist
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar F/A Rapid Fire Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar Seeker Mine
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Anti-Starfighter Missile
|Countermeasures
|Chaff Particles
|Hull
|Sienar Ferroceramic Hull
|Engine
|Twin Microthrust Engine
U-Wing Gunship Support Loadouts
The U-Wing Gunship’s purpose in the game is to play the support role. This means that it’s supposed to stay at the back of the team and make them stronger through its supportive abilities.
This loadout will allow the U-Wing Gunship to fully embrace its role as a support class starfighter.
|Primary Weapon
|Taim & Bak KX8 Laser Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Loronar Tactical Shield
|Right Auxiliary
|Carbanti Targeting Beacons
|Countermeasures
|Particle Burst
|Hull
|Chepat Deflector Hull
|Shield
|Chempat Fortified Deflector
|Engine
|Koensayr Microthrust Engine
EA Recommended Loadout – Defensive Support
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Taim & Bak KX8 Laser Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Arakyd Tactical Supply Droid
|Right Auxiliary
|Loronar Tactical Shield
|Countermeasures
|Armek H/M Seeker Warheads
|Hull
|Chempat Deflector Hull
|Shield
|Chempat Fortified Deflector
|Engine
|Income SLAM Engine
TIE/RP Reaper Support Loadouts
Like the U-Wing Gunship, the TIE Reaper also serves as a support ship, but it doesn’t necessarily have to stick at the backlines. It can also provide great support while staying at the frontlines with the rest of the team.
So, this loadout will help make it the best support class starship it can possibly be.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar Au-8 Guided Laser Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar Targeting Beacons
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Squadron Mask
|Countermeasures
|Sienar XX-5 Seeker Warheads
|Hull
|Sienar Reinforced Hull
|Shield
|Sienar Scrambler Shield
|Engine
|Twin Microthrust Engine
EA Recommended Loadout – Offensive Support
The following loadout is what EA recommends you to use.
|Primary Weapon
|Sienar Au-8 Guided Laser Cannon
|Left Auxiliary
|Sienar Targeting Beacons
|Right Auxiliary
|Sienar Deployment Turret
|Countermeasures
|Sienar XX-5 Seeker Warheads
|Hull
|Sienar Reinforced Hull
|Shield
|Sienar Scrambler Shield
|Engine
|Twin Ion Engine