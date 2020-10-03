Larian Studios Releases Update About Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Creation

One of the biggest draws of Dungeons and Dragons is that you can make your character how you want, with many different races and classes to choose from. Larian Studios’s most recent update on Baldur’s Gate 3’s development shows off the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation engine, at least the Early Access version.

While it’s not complete yet, the character creator is quite in-depth, allowing you to choose your race, subrace, class, and background. Depending on what your choices are, you can also pick a subclass and a deity to serve in the world of Faerun, where the game takes place.

The process for this, to allow players to be able to choose races between human, dwarf, the many varieties of elves, tieflings (half-demon hybrids), halfling, and githyanki, is apparently exhaustive, making use of over 40 faces that were in turn made into 150 different heads and faces for all of the races.

Even more interestingly is the fact that the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation engine isn’t even done yet. While the eight current races are all ready, more will be coming in the future, so we can possibly expect less-human races like dragonborn, minotaurs, and possibly others to appear as well, all helped along by the game’s amazing graphics.

Your created character isn’t just a player avatar, either. People will react to the race you pick, giving you more options to use during roleplay. For instance, due to the events of the Descent Into Avernus adventure (which took place before Baldur’s Gate 3), if you pick a half-demon Tiefling, you may find your reception more hostile than you would other races.

Class-wise, the Baldur’s Gate 3 character creation engine gives you six options, each with a subclass. These include Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock and Wizard. This is only a few of the class options available in conventional Dungeons and Dragons, but it’s likely the missing ones have been excluded for balance reasons.

You can read all about the game’s character creator by following this link to the community update. Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access will be coming on October 6, but an actual full release date hasn’t been announced yet. The game can be played exclusively on the PC.