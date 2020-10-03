Genshin Impact Artifacts Guide

In Genshin Impact, Artifacts are equipment that characters can use to obtain certain bonuses and they are basically a replacement for the regular armor that you may have in a typical Role-Playing Game.

Every character is able to equip up to 5 Artifacts at a time, each belonging to a separate type.

Genshin Impact Artifacts

This guide for Genshin Impact lists all the information of the Artifacts available in the game, along with the bonuses that they provide.

Artifact Types

You will be able to get your hands on the Artifacts through either opening chests, completing quests or by simply just adventuring.

There are five types of artifacts, each having buffs for different stats.

Goblet of Eonothem

Circlet of Logos

Flower of Life

Sands of Eon

Plume of Death

How do they work?

Artifacts belong to a set, with each set having 2 set bonuses at 2 and 4 artifacts of the same set.

5 artifact slots are available with 5 types of artifacts and each can only be equipped to their corresponding slot.

Each artifact has main stat secondary stats ( Up to 4 max, depending on the level).

Just like different weapons have different damages in various games, Artifacts are distributed into different star levels.

These star levels range from 1-Star, which is the least lethal one and has less worth, to the 5-Star, which is very difficult to find, however, if you manage to get your hands on it then you shall see how powerful they are.

Artifacts also offer sub-stats, that give a second stat buff. This depends on the rarity of the Artifact. Artifacts of Rarity 2 and above give you sub-stats.

Artifact Set Bonuses

Adventurer

2-Piece Bonus: Increase in Max Health by 1000.

4-Piece Bonus: In 5 seconds, Opening Chest will be able to regen 30% Max Health.

Archaic Petra

2-Piece Bonus: You will be able to get a 15% Geo DMG bonus.

4-Piece Bonus: After getting a crystal made through a Geo Elemental Reaction, all gathering individuals increase 35% RES to that specific component for 10s. Just one type of Elemental RES can be picked up in this way, but it has to be one at a time.

Berserker

2-Piece Bonus: Gain in CRIT Rate by 12%.

4-Piece Bonus: Your CRIT rate will increase by an additional 24% whenever your Health is lower than 70%.

Bloodstained Chivalry

2-Piece Bonus: There will be an increase in Physical DMG by 25%.

4-Piece Bonus: Once you defeat an opponent, there shall be an increase in the Charged Attack DMG by 50%. Apart from this, there will be a reduction in the stamina cost to 0 for a total of 10 seconds.

Brave Heart

2-Piece Bonus: Boost in ATK by 18%.

4-Piece Bonus: When you are fighting with enemies with Health more than 50%, your DMG will increase by 30%.

Crimson Witch of Flames

2-Piece Bonus: Rise in Pyro DMG Bonus by 15%.

4-Piece Bonus: Enhances Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40% while also increasing Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Utilizing an Elemental Skill builds 2-Piece Set impacts by half for 10s with an allowance of a maximum of 3 stacks.

Defender’s Will

2-Piece Bonus: Increase in Base DEF by 30%.

4-Piece Bonus: For each element that is present in the party, there shall be a rise in the Elemental RES by 30%.

Gambler

2-Piece Bonus: There is an increase in Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

4-Piece Bonus: After you defeat an enemy, you will surely end up removing Elemental Skill CD, although this is only possible once every 15 seconds.

Glacier and Snowfield

2-Piece Bonus: Rise in Cryo DMG Bonus by 15%.

4-Piece Bonus: Expands Superconduct DMG by half while increasing Melt DMG by 15%. Utilizing an Elemental Burst enhances Cryo DMG by 25% for 10 seconds.

Gladiator’s Finale

2-Piece Bonus: ATK is increased by 18%.

4-Piece Bonus: You Normal Attack DMG tends to increase by 35% if you are using a Sword, claymore, or a Polearm.

Icebreaker

2-Piece Bonus: Major increase in Cryo RES increased by 40%.

4-Piece Bonus: When fighting against enemies that are in a Frozen state or are affected by Cryo, DMG is increased by 35%.

Instructor

2-Piece Bonus: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece Bonus: Every member of the party gets an increase in the Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8 seconds after they utilize the Elemental Skill.

Lavawalker

2-Piece Bonus: Rise is Pyro RES by 40%.

4-Piece Bonus: Going against enemies that are burning or are affected by Pyro will increase the DMG by 35%.

Lucky Dog

2-Piece Bonus: Boost in DEF by 100.

4-Piece Bonus: When you pick up Mora, your Health sees a rise by 300.

Maiden Beloved

2-Piece Bonus: There is an increase in the Character Healing Effectiveness by 15%.

4-Piece Bonus: All party members will see a rise in their healing by 20% for 10 seconds whenever they use an Elemental Skill or Burst.

Martial Artist

2-Piece Bonus: Expands Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 15%.

4-Piece Bonus: After the utilization of Elemental Skill, there will be an increase in the Normal Attack and the Charged Attack DMG by 25% for 8 seconds.

Noblesse Oblige

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Burst DMG will boost by 20%.

4-Piece Bonus: Utilizing an Elemental Burst increment all party members ATK by 20% for 12 seconds. This impact can’t stack.

Resolution of Sojourner

2-Piece Bonus: Increase in ATK by 18%.

4-Piece Bonus: There is a rise in the Charged Attack CRIT rate by 30%.

Retracing Bolide

2-Piece Bonus: Increases Shield Strength by 35%.

4-Piece Bonus: You will be able to gain an extra 40% Normal and Charged Attack DMG while being protected by a shield.

Scholar

2-Piece Bonus: There will be a rise in Energy Recharge by 20%.

4-Piece Bonus: All the party members equipped with a bow or a catalyst will gain 3 Energy given by Gaining Energy, and this only occurs once every 3 seconds.

The Exile

2-Piece Bonus: Energy recharge is increased by 20%.

4-Piece Bonus: Utilizing an Elemental Burst recovers 2 Energy for other party individuals every 2 seconds for a total of 6 seconds. This impact cannot stack.

Thundering Fury

2-Piece Bonus: Boost in Electro DMG bonus by 15%.

4-Piece Bonus: Expands harm brought about by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct DMG by 40%. Setting off such impacts diminishes Elemental Skill CD by 1 second. It can just happen once every 0.8 seconds.

Thundersoother

2-Piece Bonus: Electro RES is increased by 40%.

4-Piece Bonus: There will be an increase in the DMG when fighting against enemies affected by Electro by 35%.

Tiny Miracle

2-Piece Bonus: 20% increase in all the Elemental RES.

4-Piece Bonus: Approaching elemental DMG increments the corresponding Elemental RES by 30% for 10 seconds. It can just happen once every 10 seconds.

Traveling Doctor

2-Piece Bonus: Incoming healing is risen by 20%.

4-Piece Bonus: When you use Elemental Burst, your Health is restored by 20%.

Viridescent Venerer

2-Piece Bonus: Rise in Anemo DMG Bonus by15%.

4-Piece Bonus: Expands Swirl DMG by 60%. It also diminishes the adversary’s Elemental RES to the component mixed in the Swirl by 40% for 10 seconds.

Wanderer’s Troupe