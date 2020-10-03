N. Tropy, the villain from the Crash Bandicoot: Warped, has returned! This time alongside a female version of himself from another dimension. This Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time N Tropy Boss guide will help you beat him by giving you all the essential info on the boss fight.

Crash Bandicoot 4 N Tropy Boss

This fight against N. Tropy, in It’s About Time, is way more exciting and challenging than the previous fights against N. Gin, N. Brio, and N. Cortex.

This is because the N. Tropy fight splits into different platforming segments! Yes, and more interestingly, you will have to beat two health bars of N. Tropy in the second phase of the fight.

The first phase of the fight is a little straightforward, as you will have to collect such items that will require phasing in and out with Lani-Loli.

So, grab enough amount to have at least some at the end to get to the next round.

In this second phase, N. Tropy will have a health bar literally with two pieces!

To add more complexity, you will not even have control of ‘Akano. This means that you will not be able to jump across the platforms using purple tornado.

However, all you need to survive here is to keep dodging since N. Tropy will be hitting you with laser beams.

After a little survival struggle, you will reach a platform where you will switch over to Kapuna-Wa mask.

You will get the ability to slow down time then, which is going to be a great need ahead.

Soon, you will see a stationary platform where you should be heading. And once you step onto it, the rest of the platforms will start moving.

N. Tropy will be switching over these platforms and shooting laser beams at you, completely destroying the platform you step upon.

This is where you will need to be quick and focused. Each time N. Tropy shoots, slow down time and jump over to the next platform.

All you need to do is survive the brutal hour until you reach the platform from where you can have a sight of N. Tropy.

Yet another tragedy will take place here where N. Tropy will activate security lasers around their area and you will have to deal with lasers and blue orbs coming from them at the same time.

However, you will have got Ika Ika mask that lets you control gravity, and hence going up and down to shoot the laser emitting units will become easy.

Then, as the second last challenge, you will face classic male N. Tropy.

Touching him will deprive you of your life instantly. So, start running back while hitting the red beam objects.

Keep dodging the beams, hitting the laser units and using the gravity control until you reach the end where N. Tropy will have only half of his health left.

Eventually, the female N. Tropy from another dimension will also pop in, stopping you from running further to the left.

This will be the hardest phase where you will be chased by both versions of N. Tropy.

Start running to the right again while avoiding the orbs and laser beams.

After some running filled with deep struggle, focus, and speed, you will hit the final beam, and it will hit N. Tropy.

Both of them will be officially defeated here while you will be standing victorious at the right