This Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time Louise Boss guide will help you get to the Louise boss and tell you how to fight it best.

Crash Bandicoot 4 Louise Boss

Crash Bandicoot 4 is out, and honestly, it is not an easy game. Players have a hard time getting around simple levels, let alone the boss fights.

With extremely low health and any mistake almost always resulting in instant death and the fight against Louise is no different.

Jetboard Jetty Area

This is the toughest part of the level and is right before the boss itself. The area is divided into two parts.

In one part, you’ll have to jump across a moving platform to get to the other side.

This is pretty simple platforming and requires no special skill or planning; What matters here is your timing and patience.

The moving platforms are actually boats and you need to jump across them. Play it safe because any miscalculated jump will result in death.

You can wait on the platform or boat you are standing on until the next one gets near you so that you can jump across.

You do not have to immediately jump onto the next boat so it is best to avoid taking risks.

The next part of the area is much more difficult. You get on a jetboard and have to make it across.

The problem is that you have no attack button, only a boost button.

You will have to take out enemies by driving or leading them into environmental hazards or obstacles, will avoiding the said obstacles yourself.

At this point, you’ll have to be cautious of your surroundings and have to keep an eye on your speed as well.

Driving too fast will make you crash, driving too slowly will allow enemies to catch up to you. Try to drive enemies into other enemies, and other dangers to take them out.

Make sure you practice this well here, as this is what you’ll need in the future.

Louise Boss Battle

As you are finally entering the arena, Louise, a huge fish monster, will emerge from the water and attack you.

Keep in mind a single hit of Louise’s tentacles will kill you. This means that you have to avoid them to stay in the fight.

Louise will raise one of its tentacles to attack you. Get out of the way in time to avoid taking damage.

Once Louise has missed its attack, you can then strike it. Other than this, you have another and better option.

Even in the boss battle, you will have to face floating enemy towers. The best strategy is to keep the tower between yourself and the tentacle.

As Louise approaches to attack, it’ll hit the tower, taking damage and destroying the tower in return as well.

Every time one of Louise’s tentacle is damaged, another will take its place, until the final stage when Louise uses three tentacles at once.

All you need to do is avoid the telegraphed attacks and hit them and just like that, Louise will fall.

Keep in mind that during fighting Louise, you need to stay on alert to stay safe from common enemies and other hazards to survive. Try going at a moderate speed to keep control of you jetboard.

We hope this guide will help you get through the final area of the level and defeat Louise