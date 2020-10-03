Blizzard Entertainment Announces World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delay

The most recent World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, was supposed to come out October 27 to continue the story of Azeroth. However, earlier this week, Blizzard Entertainment announced that there would be a World of Warcraft: Shadowlands delay in order to allow more testing, balance tweaks, and the expansion’s endgame.

Blizzard made this announcement on the official World of Warcraft site, explaining their reasons and announcing that they would still be releasing the Shadowlands pre-patch, which will be coming on October 13 to pave the way for the expansion.

There was no announcement of a new release date for the expansion yet, but if it’s being delayed to a later point in the year we can likely expect for it to be released sometime either in November or December. Then again, considering the content we’ll be getting, it’s hard to blame Blizzard for wanting to make sure the expansion lives up to the hype even with the Shadowlands delay.

The story of Shadowlands picks up from where Battle for Azeroth left off. Sylvanas Windrunner has broken the boundaries between the mortal world and the afterlife, in an attempt to bring death to all of Azeroth. Along with the apparent return of several formerly-dead (still dead?) characters, players will be able to explore the four different afterlives of Azeroth.

This includes Bastion, the heavenly realm of the Kyrians who protect incoming souls, Maldraxxus, a wicked realm of constant war, the Ardenweald, a great forest where spirits are prepared to be reborn into the world, and Revendreth, a realm of punishment where prideful and wicked souls are tormented to atone for their crimes in life.

Before the announcement of the Shadowlands delay, Blizzard had released a series of animated shorts for each realm, and hopefully the story of the expansion will live up to expectations. In the meantime, we’ll keep updating you on whenever a new release date for the expansion is announced.