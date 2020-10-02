Konami Looks To Be Re-Releasing Silent Hill 4: The Room

Silent Hill 4: The Room appears to be another classic game that Konami will be re-releasing digitally on PC in the coming days.

Earlier today, a listing for Silent Hill 4: The Room surfaced on the Pan European Game Information rating website. Konami has not made any official announcement at the time of writing. Konami did, however, re-release Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2 last week on PC following similar listings by rating boards. Hence, it reasons that Silent Hill 4: The Room will be receiving a similar re-release on PC fairly soon.

Silent Hill 4: The Room was released for PlayStation 2, the original Xbox, and PC in 2004. The fourth installment was the last in the survival horror franchise to be developed by the original Team Silent developer. While not among the best entries, Silent Hill 4: The Room still carries fond memories of switching between first- and third-person perspectives when either trapped or on the run.

Do note that much like Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2, Silent Hill 4: The Room will also be a simple re-release of the PC version. There were high expectations of a possible remaster or even remake, but nothing of that sort has taken place. Konami, at the very least, has made a few modifications and improvements to the aging games to be inline with modern-day hardware.

Those hoping for Konami to also re-release Silent Hill 2 and 3 should stop. Konami lost the source code for those games and without the source code, the developer cannot make any changes to the games. The least fans can do is hope that Konami manages to find those lost source codes.

In the meanwhile, prospects of a brand new installment in the franchise remains in the winds. Following the scrapping of Silent Hills, there have only been slim rumors at best and even if those rumors come to be true, fans will still have to wait for a long time before getting to play an actual next-generation Silent Hill.