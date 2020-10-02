Joy-Con Drifting Lawsuit Seeks Nintendo To Redesign Switch Controllers

The class-action lawsuit that was filed against Nintendo to offer free repairs for drifting Joy-Con controllers in the United States has now taken a new turn.

According to an email (via Reddit) made public earlier today, attorneys who originally sued Nintendo for designing faulty Joy-Con controllers have begun “putting together a montage of video clips from Nintendo Switch owners” to express the impact of the notorious drifting issue that plagues the controllers.

“In an effort to humanize and demonstrate these issues and their impact on consumers, it would be helpful to our prosecution of the case if you would submit a short (90 seconds or less) video to us describing your experience with the Joy-Con drift on your controllers,” reads the email.

The attorneys are hoping to push Nintendo to redesign the Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo Switch in order to completely eliminate the drifting problem. “This will be helpful to us in responding to Nintendo’s arguments about how this isn’t a real problem or hasn’t caused anyone any inconvenience,” further adds the email.

The legal call comes a few days after French consumers group UFC-Que Choisir filed another lawsuit against Nintendo for “planned obsolescence,” meaning that Nintendo intentionally designed Joy-Con controllers to break down so that players have to frequently purchase replacements.

It should be noted that between all of these lawsuits, Nintendo did make some modifications a few months ago to the way Joy-Con controllers are being manufactured. However, the latest batch continues to suffer from the same drifting issues. Whatever modifications were made did nothing for the actual problem on hand.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has already apologized to consumers. He also assured that efforts will be made to “improve” the product, which according to these lawsuits are yet to be made.

For those not in the loop, Joy-Con controllers can suddenly start drifting where movements begin registering on their own without any inputs from players. The controllers basically register random inputs and make gameplay on Nintendo Switch fairly problematic. The only thing to do is to either pray for repairs or purchase a new replacement.