Genshin Impact consists of two different types of Weapon Materials. In this Genshin Impact Weapon Materials guide, we have given their usage along with the locations where you can acquire them.

Genshin Impact Weapon Materials

As mentioned before, weapon materials are divided into two categories; Weapon Enhancement Materials and Weapon Ascension Materials.

Weapon Enhancement

These Materials are used for leveling up weapons. This category consists of the following Enhancement Materials:

Fine Enhancement Ore

Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Fine Enhancement Ore

The Fine Enhancement Orce is used for increasing the strength of a weapon, and it is granted as a Random Event Reward.

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Any weapon that benefits from this Ore becomes Sentient because it contains the memories of battles that occurred on land. This Ore is granted as a Random Event Reward.

Weapon Ascension Materials

These materials are used for the Ascension of weapons at the max level. This category consists of the following Ascension Materials:

Decarabian materials

Guyun Materials

Boreal Wolf’s Materials

Aerosiderite Materials

Dandelion Gladiator Materials

Elixir materials

Decarabian materials

Tile of Decarabian’s Tower

This tile is located at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Magic Guide and Sharpshooter’s Oath.

Debris of Decarabian’s City

Debris of Decarabian’s City is used for the Ascension of Favonius Sword, Magic Guide and Sharpshooter’s Oath.

Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic

Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic is located at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Magic Guide.

Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream

The Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream is located at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Magic Guide.

Guyun Materials

Lustrous Stone from Guyun

The Lustrous Stone is found at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula. This Stone is used for the Ascension of Blackcliff Warbow, Debate Club, Eye of Perception and White Tassel.

Luminous Sands from Guyun

They are found at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and are used for the Ascension of Debate Club, Eye of Perception and White Tassel.

Relic from Guyun

This stone has a shiny core which is caused by the powers of the defeated gods. It is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Debate Club, Eye of Perception and White Tassel.

Divine Body from Guyun

Divine Body from Guyun is a Weapon Ascension material item located at the

Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and used for the Ascension of Debate Club and Eye of Perception.

Boreal Wolf’s Materials

Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth

This Milk tooth is found at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, White Iron Greatsword and Wine and Song.

Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth is found at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Alley Hunter and Aquila Favonia.

Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang

It is said that the Broken tooth provides Protection and luck to humans. Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang is found at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Aquila Favonia.

Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia

Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia is used for the Ascension of Aquila Favonia.

Aerosiderite Materials

Grain of Aerosiderite

The Grain of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.

Piece of Aerosiderite

Piece of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.

Bit of Aerosiderite

The Bit of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.

Chunk of Aerosiderite

The Chunk of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.

Dandelion Gladiator Materials

Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator

These fetters are found at the Cecilia Garden.

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

Every Gladiator has worn these chains and Venessa is one of them. These chains are found at the Cecilia Garden and are used for the Ascension of Wolf’s Gravestone.

Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator

Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator are found at the Cecilia Garden and are used for the Ascension of Raven Bow, Sacrificial Fragments and Wolf’s Gravestone.

Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator

Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator is a Weapon Ascension material item found at the Cecilia Garden and used for the Ascension of Wolf’s Gravestone.

Elixir materials

Mist Veiled Lead Elixir

Mist Veiled Lead Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.

Mist Veiled Gold Elixir

Mist Veiled Gold Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.

Mist Veiled Primo Elixir

Mist Veiled Primo Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.