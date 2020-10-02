Genshin Impact consists of two different types of Weapon Materials. In this Genshin Impact Weapon Materials guide, we have given their usage along with the locations where you can acquire them.
Genshin Impact Weapon Materials
As mentioned before, weapon materials are divided into two categories; Weapon Enhancement Materials and Weapon Ascension Materials.
Weapon Enhancement
These Materials are used for leveling up weapons. This category consists of the following Enhancement Materials:
- Fine Enhancement Ore
- Mystic Enhancement Ore.
Fine Enhancement Ore
The Fine Enhancement Orce is used for increasing the strength of a weapon, and it is granted as a Random Event Reward.
Mystic Enhancement Ore
Any weapon that benefits from this Ore becomes Sentient because it contains the memories of battles that occurred on land. This Ore is granted as a Random Event Reward.
Weapon Ascension Materials
These materials are used for the Ascension of weapons at the max level. This category consists of the following Ascension Materials:
- Decarabian materials
- Guyun Materials
- Boreal Wolf’s Materials
- Aerosiderite Materials
- Dandelion Gladiator Materials
- Elixir materials
Decarabian materials
Tile of Decarabian’s Tower
This tile is located at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Magic Guide and Sharpshooter’s Oath.
Debris of Decarabian’s City
Debris of Decarabian’s City is used for the Ascension of Favonius Sword, Magic Guide and Sharpshooter’s Oath.
Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic
Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic is located at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Magic Guide.
Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream
The Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream is located at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Magic Guide.
Guyun Materials
Lustrous Stone from Guyun
The Lustrous Stone is found at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula. This Stone is used for the Ascension of Blackcliff Warbow, Debate Club, Eye of Perception and White Tassel.
Luminous Sands from Guyun
They are found at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and are used for the Ascension of Debate Club, Eye of Perception and White Tassel.
Relic from Guyun
This stone has a shiny core which is caused by the powers of the defeated gods. It is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Debate Club, Eye of Perception and White Tassel.
Divine Body from Guyun
Divine Body from Guyun is a Weapon Ascension material item located at the
Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and used for the Ascension of Debate Club and Eye of Perception.
Boreal Wolf’s Materials
Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth
This Milk tooth is found at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, White Iron Greatsword and Wine and Song.
Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth is found at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Alley Hunter and Aquila Favonia.
Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang
It is said that the Broken tooth provides Protection and luck to humans. Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang is found at the Cecilia Garden and it is used for the Ascension of Aquila Favonia.
Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia
Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia is used for the Ascension of Aquila Favonia.
Aerosiderite Materials
Grain of Aerosiderite
The Grain of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.
Piece of Aerosiderite
Piece of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.
Bit of Aerosiderite
The Bit of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.
Chunk of Aerosiderite
The Chunk of Aerosiderite is located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Iron Sting and Skyrider Sword.
Dandelion Gladiator Materials
Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator
These fetters are found at the Cecilia Garden.
Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
Every Gladiator has worn these chains and Venessa is one of them. These chains are found at the Cecilia Garden and are used for the Ascension of Wolf’s Gravestone.
Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator
Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator are found at the Cecilia Garden and are used for the Ascension of Raven Bow, Sacrificial Fragments and Wolf’s Gravestone.
Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator
Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator is a Weapon Ascension material item found at the Cecilia Garden and used for the Ascension of Wolf’s Gravestone.
Elixir materials
Mist Veiled Lead Elixir
Mist Veiled Lead Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.
Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir
Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.
Mist Veiled Gold Elixir
Mist Veiled Gold Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.
Mist Veiled Primo Elixir
Mist Veiled Primo Elixir is a Weapon Ascension Material in Genshin Impact, located at the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula and it is used for the Ascension of Whiteblind.