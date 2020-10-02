One of the World Quests in Genshin Impact is the ” Chi of Guyun”. To save you a lot of time, annoyance and energy, we have compiled this Genshin Impact The Chi of Guyun walkthrough.

Genshin Impact The Chi of Guyun

Chi of Guyun quest can be long, and the various aspects of this can be difficult to solve, especially for first-timers. Thankfully this guide should prove useful.

Phase 1

First things first, let’s talk about how to get this quest.

You can activate this quest by simply speaking to Yan’er at Qingce Village. Yan’er can be found in the south, near the ruins.

Yan’er wants to study and learn about some ruins, and he will ask you for help. The problem here is that there may be a Ruin Hunter guarding the interior of the ruins.

Just head northwest following the location indicated on your map. Defeat the Ruin Hunter to inspect the ruins freely.

You will need to keep your eyes open and find statues; they are often located by large orange crystal protruding out of the ground.

Approaching them progresses the quest, and we can say we have concluded phase 1 of the quest.

Phase 2

For your next task, make your way back to the village. Ask around about the statues and your discoveries and talk to enough people to recommend you go to Granny Ruoxin.

Learning about this will reduce your search area to the top of the village, and you need to find Granny in this area.

She can be found right at the center of the village near the waypoint shrine.

Talking to her will lead you to discover the history of the Geo Chi, the existence and locations of more fragments.

Now the hints at the location of said Fragments given by Granny are; try the peak of the highest mountain and the surrounding ruins. Thankfully we have narrowed down the search for you.

First fragment

The shrine with a fragment is to the west of the village.

Keep heading west until you reach a waypoint Shrine, the fragment is located at the top of the hill behind it.

When you reach the shrine at the top, there will be a mechanism you have to activate in the correct order to get the fragment.

Activate the various statues in the following order:

Middle one Bottom right Top left Top right Bottom right.

This will make a chest appear that will contain the Fragment.

Second fragment

The second one is actually nearer to the spot where you talked to Granny, the location is marked easily by a very high hill that you have to climb.

The climbing is tough so be prepared and it won’t hurt to boost stamina too.

Upon reaching the top, you have to activate 4 statues here the ones that need activating are the ones that are:

Immediately west of the ruin Facing Wangshu Inn Facing the mountain Facing the windy ruins (obscured by a tree)

After which another chest will appear with your fragment.

Once you have all of the fragments you can take them back to Granny. She will guide you to a vault that you need to enter to use these fragments.

The location of the vault will be marked on your map, its entrance is behind a waterfall.

After reaching the waterfall go to the waterfall’s right, and there is a small pathway in the cave. And we can call this a conclusion to phase 2.

Phase 3

Once inside the vault, find and deal with Treasure Hoarders.

After they are dealt with you can go and activate a crystal on the stand nearby.

Doing this will trigger Ruin Guards to come and attack you so be ready for a fight, after defeating two waves of them you will have to fight another Ruin Hunter.

Ranged characters work better on Ruin Hunters.

Now that the enemies are dealt with its time for us to finally get the reward of this long quest. Head to the back of the vault and you can find a room full of chests.

The center chest will contain your main objective but looting the others will provide you enough to make this endeavor worthwhile.

When you are done looting head back to the Granny to complete the Chi of Guyun quest.