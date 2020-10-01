Genshin Impact boasts a wide variety of features in its rich open world. In this Genshin Impact Food and Consumables guide, we’ll be going through each food-item and its effects for your party members.

Genshin Impact Food and Consumables

In the world of Genshin Impact, you can gain various effects, and renew your health by consuming Food Items. Some of these items can be found as you explore through the world.

Alternatively, you can also purchase some of these food items from Vendors in the main cities.

Other times (Mostly), you are going to have to cook ‘em up with the right ingredients.

Normal Food

Adeptus’ Temptation (5-Star Rarity)

Increase the ATK of all members of your party by 260~371 and CRIT Rate by 8~12% for a total duration of 300s.

Apple (1-Star Rarity)

Pick one up and eat it to restore a total of 300 HP to your selected character.

Barbatos Ratatouille (3-Star Rarity)

Stamina depletion is reduced by 20-35% for a total duration of 900s for all party members.

Black-Back Perch Stew (3-Star Rarity)

Restores 7.5% HP of all party members. Regenerates 350-580 HP every 5s for 30s.

Calla Lily Seafood Soup (3-Star Rarity)

Increases the DEF of all party members by 108-154 for 300s.

Chicken-Mushroom Skewer (1-Star Rarity)

Restores 8-10% of Max HP as well as an additional 750~1,100 HP.

Chicken Stir-Fry (1-Star Rarity)

Revive a dead character and restore 50~150 HP.

Cold Cut Platter (3-Star Rarity)

Increases Physical DMG of all party members by for 20%-40% for a total duration of 300s.

Come and Get It (3-Star Rarity)

Increases the CRIT Rate of all party members by 10~20% for a total duration of 300s.

Cream Stew (2-Star Rarity)

Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 20~35% for a total duration of 900s.

Crystal Shrimp (2-Star Rarity)

Restores 18~22% of Max HP to the selected character. Regenerates 320~490 HP ever 5s for the next 30s.

Fisherman’s Toast (2-Star Rarity)

Increase DEF of all party members by 82~117 for a total duration of 300s.

Fried Radish Balls (2-Star Rarity)

Increase ATK for all party members by 65~92 for a total duration of 300s.

Golden Shrimp Balls (2-Star Rarity)

Revives the selected character and restores 250~550 HP.

Grilled Tiger Fish (1-Star Rarity)

Restores 8~10% of Max HP for the selected character, along with an additional 750~1,100 HP to the selected character.

Jade Parcel (4-Star Rarity)

Increase ATK for all party members by 65-95 for a total duration of 300s.

Jewelry Soup (2-Star Rarity)

Increase DEF for all party members by 62-88 for a total duration of 300s.

Jueyun Chili Chicken (2-Star Rarity)

Increase CRIT Rate of all party members by 6~12% for 300s.

Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup (2-Star Rarity)

Decreases Stamina depletion by sprinting for all party members by 20~35% for a total duration of 900s.

Matsutake Meat Roll (2-Star Rarity)

Restores 20%-24% of Max HP and an additional 900~1,60 HP for the selected character.

Mondstadt Grilled Fish (1-Star Rarity)

Revives the selected character and restores 50~150 HP.

Mondstadt Hash Brown (3-Star Rarity)

Restores 30~34% of Max HP and an additional 850~2,700 HP to the selected character.

Mora Meat (1-Star Rarity)

Revives the selected character and restores 50~150 HP.

Mushroom Pizza (3-Star Rarity)

Restores 26~30% Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 650~1,120 HP every 5s for a total of 30s.

Northern Smoked Chicken (2-Star Rarity)

Restores 40~70 stamina.

Pile ‘Em Up (3-Star Rarity)

Increase CRIT Rate for all party members by 10-20% for 300s.

Qingce Stir Fry (3-Star Rarity)

Increase ATK for all party members by 211~301 for 300s.

Radish Veggie Soup (1-Star Rarity)

Restores 8~10% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 190~270 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Satisfying Salad (2-Star Rarity)

Increase CRIT Rate for all party members by 6~12% for 300s.

Sauteed Matsutake (3-Star Rarity)

Increase ATK for all party members by 211-301 for 300s.

Squirrel Fish (3-Star Rarity)

Restores 30~34% of Max HP and an additional 850~2,700 HP to the selected character.

Steak (3-Star Rarity)

Revives the selected character and restores 50~150 HP.

Sticky Honey Roast (3-Star Rarity)

Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting and climbing for all party members by 20~35% for 900s.

Sunsettia (1-Star Rarity)

Restores 300 HP upon consumption.

Sweet Madame (1-Star Rarity)

Restores 20~24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,600 HP.

Tea Break Pancake (2-Star Rarity)

Revives the selected character and restores 250~550 HP.

Teyvat Fried Egg (1-Star Rarity)

Revives the selected character and restores 50-150 HP.

Zhongyuan Chop Suey (3-Star Rarity)

Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting and climbing for all party members by 20~35% for a total duration of 900s.

Special Dishes

“Once Upon A Time in Mondstadt”

Improve CRIT Rate for your party by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for a total duration of 300s.

Blessed Symphony (3-Star Rarity)

Improve Physical DMG for your party by 60% for a total duration of 300s.

Caelum Terra Mora Meat (3-Star Rarity)

Revive a character with 20% of their Max HP, and restore 550 HP as well.

Countryside Delicacy (3-Star Rarity)

Restore 34% of the total Max HP to all party members, and gain 1,410 HP for every 5s for a total duration of 30s.

Crispy Teyvat Egg (1-Star Rarity)

Revive character with 10% of their Max HP, and restore 150 HP as well.

Fishy Toast (2-Star Rarity)

Increase party’s DEF by 141 for a total duration of 300s.

Fruity Skewers (1-Star Rarity)

Restore 16% of your Max HP and 1,200 bonus HP.

Invigorating Pizza (3-Star Rarity)

Regain 34% of your Max HP for all of your party members and regenerate 1410 HP every 5s for a total duration of 30s.

Lighter-than-air Pancake (2-Star Rarity)

Revive a character with 20% of their Max HP, and restore bonus 550 HP.

Mysterious Bolognese (2-Star Rarity)

Restore 26% of Max HP to all members present in your party and regenerate 590 HP every 5s for a total duration of 30s.

Outrider’s Champion Steak! (1-Star Rarity)

Revive a character with 10% of their Max HP and restore 150 HP.

Puppy-Paw Hash Brown (3-Star Rarity)

Restore 40% of Max HP and bonus 3,350 HP.

Sauteed Meat Slices (1-Star Rarity)

Revive character and restore 10% of Max HP with bonus 150 HP.

Spicy Stew (2-Star Rarity)

Decrease Stamina depletion due to sprinting for all party members by 35% for 1800s.

True Barbatos Ratatouille (3-Star Rarity)

Decrease gliding and sprinting Stamina depletion by 35% for a total duration of 1800s.

Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish (3-Star Rarity)

Restore 34% of Max HP to all party members and regenerate 1410 HP every 5s for a total duration of 30s.