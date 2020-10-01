Call of Duty Warzone AS Val Builds With Best Attachments

The much-awaited AS Val has finally been added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare with the launch of season 6. We have prepared some of our best Call of Duty Warzone AS Val Builds to help you out in multiplayer and battle royale.

Call of Duty Warzone AS Val Builds

How to Unlock AS Val in Warzone

AS Val, with its built-in suppressor, is what many players have their eyes on.

To get the new gun introduced this season, you need to progress to Battle Pass Tier 31. The gun is there for both the free and paid version of the Pass.

You can quickly progress and get the AR by completing the daily and weekly missions assigned to you. Keep on playing, and completing your mission to get the gun is a jiffy.

Mid-Range Build

For this AS Val Build, use the following attachments:

VLK 200mm Osa

Tac Laser

Commando Foregrip

30 Round Mags

Rear Grip. Stippled Grip Tape

The Build strives for mid-range accuracy. As the weapon itself has high recoil, by using the laser and the barrel. The grip also helps provide a part of the much-needed stability.

The underbarrel and grip also improve the ADS speed so players can get the first shot at the enemies.

Fast ADS, along with improved range and accuracy, helps make AS Val an excellent weapon for taking on a single enemy and holding off squads from advancing.

The 30 ammo mag also provides better option and relaxation for players. The basic 20 ammo mag may push players into corners and require faster reloads, but this problem is well addressed with the 30 ammo mag attachment.

Balanced Build

For this Build, use the following attachments:

VLK 200mm Osa

Commando Foregrip

VLK 3.0x Optic

30 Round Mags

Rear Grip. Stippled Grip Tape

This Build offers better damage at range, better accuracy and your ADS speed won’t suffer.

This Build is better than the previous in regards to range and can be used at comparatively longer ranges. With the Build in suppressor, it allows you to be very deadly.

The Build itself is very flexible and some of these attachments can be switched out on your preference.

For combat in closed areas like buildings, you can switch the grip for a 5mW or Tac laser, and the optics can be replaced by a better stock.

In open areas, this Build will be very helpful, with the Cold-Blooded perk and will down enemies in only a few chest shots.

Stealth Gunner

For this Build, use the following attachments:

VLK 200mm Osa

VLK Vintazh

Rear Grip. Stippled Grip Tape

SPP 10-R Mags

Operator Foregrip

Finally, we get out of the basic builds and get to more purpose builds. For this Build, we will use AS Val’s integrated suppressor to make a stealthy build, for flanking and sneaking up on enemies.

This combination of attachments drastically increases the accuracy of the AS VAL, making it much easier to control when attempting to eliminate a target.

The addition of the stippled grip tape increases aim down sight speed, allowing quicker reactions when you come across an enemy.

Despite only 10 bullets in the magazine, the increase in the damage they provide allows you to drop a target with just two or three bullets regardless of range.

It’s very easy to go on a rampage with this particular AS Val loadout.

Run and Gun

For this Build, use the following attachments:

Stovl SOF

FSS Intl. Gen 4 GRU

Fully Loaded

Rear Grip. Rubberized Grip Tape

Merc Foregrip

Class number two is ideal for players that love to get in amongst the action. The Build is for fast-paced action.

Think of it as making an SMG and AR hybrid, with the speed of SMG and power of an AR.

This set of attachments provides a much-needed increase in aim down sight speed while reducing recoil to a more manageable level.

The inclusion of Fully Loaded as opposed to Sleight of Hand may seem like an odd choice, but with the maximum amount of ammo already in your pocket, you can stay in the fight for a lot longer.

Long-Range AS Val

For this Build, use the following attachments:

VLK 105mm Sova

4.0x Flip Hybrid

VLK Strelok

Rear Grip. Rubberized Grip Tape

Bipod

Now let’s get to a proper long-range build. The third and final loadout favors those that prefer to play more patiently.

Even though you’re not in the action, it still has a lethal impact.

This may look like a random set of attachments thrown together but each plays a crucial part when it comes to dealing plenty of damage at long-range.

The stock keeps recoil down to a minimum alongside the bipod which further reduces recoil when crouching or prone.

The hybrid optic is the party piece for this particular loadout. It provides a clear picture of the target no matter how far away they are.