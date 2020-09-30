Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cross Save Will Be Supported, Says Insomniac

As one of the main launch titles for the Playstation 5, Insomniac Games took to Twitter to make sure that fans know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales cross save will be supported between the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. That means if you start playing the Playstation 4 version and go to Playstation 5, you won’t lose progress.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone expansion to the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game that was released by Insomniac back in 2018. Miles Morales must come into his own as Spider-Man while fighting to protect the city from a conflict between two rising factions that threatens to tear New York apart.

We got to see a good bit of gameplay from the expansion during the Playstation 5 presentation, and the game looks quite solid, so anticipation for it is at an all-time high, especially given the positive reception of the original game.

While we don’t know if the original Spider-Man game will also have cross-save, considering that so many Playstation 4 games are going to be backwards-compatible with the Playstation 5, it’s likely that that game will as well, or at least if you can transfer the memory of your Playstation 5, though the remastered version of Spider-Man apparently won’t.

Miles Morales cross saves are likely also referring to the original game, considering that Miles Morales will be a Playstation 5 exclusive title, so even if you’re only part-way through the game when you get a Playstation 5, you can keep playing like you never stopped.

We still don’t know exactly how big Miles Morales will be, especially since it’s an expansion rather than a full game. Since Miles lives in Harlem, we may have the complete run of that section of Manhattan, rather than the entire map, but we could also still have the whole map of Manhattan with new content.

Either way, we’ll be able to experience Spider-Man: Miles Morales cross save when the game releases exclusively on the Playstation 5 on November 12.