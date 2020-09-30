PS5 Features “Strongest” First-Party Launch Lineup In PlayStation History, Says Sony CEO

Sony Interactive Entertainment believes that the upcoming first-party launch lineup of PlayStation 5 is the “strongest” in the history of all PlayStation launches. This covers exclusives that will be available for PS5 at launch and shortly after.

Speaking with GamesIndustry in a recent interview, Sony CEO Jim Ryan stated that “the line-up of exclusive games [for PS5] — either at launch or in the launch window — is by far the strongest that we’ve ever had on any new console.”

The first-party exclusives that PS5 will launch with include Astro’s Playroom, a pre-installed game to demonstrate the power of DualSense; Demon’s Souls, the beautiful remake of the classic that started an entire genre; Sackboy: A Big Adventure, another fun-filled adventure; Destruction All-Stars, featuring vehicular battle royale; and finally Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a sort of spin-off of the original PS4 game.

“We intend to keep that going and to love and respect the PS4 community, while at the same time recognising that millions of gamers are ready to — and want to — move into a world of game experiences that are only possible on PS5,” added Ryan about the first-party launch lineup.

Other prominent first-party exclusives coming to PS5 down the road include Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Then there are the timed exclusives that will release first for Sony and later for other platforms. Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, as well as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, are a few timed console exclusives. There are a ton of other games, either next-generation-only or cross-generation, that remain to be detailed.

PlayStation 5 officially launches in North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South Korea, on November 12, 2020, and a week later in the rest of the world. Those interested can choose between the standard model at $500 or the PS5 digital edition at $400, which comes without the disc drive.