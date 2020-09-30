Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra Brings Back All Legendary Species

A brand new trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield Tundra Crown has been released today, showing all the new content coming to the game. Even though Pokemon Sword & Shield has been frequently criticized for its DLC practices, the new expansion shows that Game Freak is eager to learn from past mistakes and make the game a huge experience. Not only does Crown Tundra includes brand new species into the mix but it also brings back fan-favorite legendary pokemon that will change the way PvP and Max battles are played.

The trailer shows a variety of new pokemon coming to Sword and Shield with Crown Tundra, including Galarian versions of the legendary bird trio: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. In addition, Calyrex, Regieleki, and Regidrago seem to be the rest of the new additions to the franchise.

Game Freak and Nintendo have released a new poster for Pokemon Sword and Shield Tundra Crown which shows a variety of pokemon that will appear in the upcoming game like Regice, Latias, Giratina, Lugia and Cresselia. Most of those species will appear in Pokemon dens and are obtainable through max battles.

Here are all the legendary Pokemon to appear in Dens:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayqyaza

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thundurus

Tapu Koko

Zekrom

Landorus

Kyurem

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Solgaleo

Tapu Fini

Lunala

Necrozma

With such a vast variety of new Pokemon den species, it’s only natural to expect max battles to be getting more and more players after the release of Tundra Crown. The official announcement states that some of those pokemon will be exclusive to specific versions of the game. Undeniably, this is a very small price to pay.

The new Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC, Tundra Crown releases on October 22nd exclusively on Nintendo Switch. This marks the second expansion release for the hybrid console classic, after the release of Isle of Armor. Now both individual expansions will make the whole world accessible to all players.