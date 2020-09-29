Spider-Man 4K Movie Collection Confirmed For PS5 Launch

While Sony Interactive Entertainment works to ensure that PlayStation 5 has a formidable library of next-generation games, Sony Pictures has come around to ensure that PS5 has some of the most essential movie collections.

According to an Amazon listing from earlier today, a Spider-Man 4K Ultra-HD movie pack will be releasing for PS5 at launch. The collection will include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at a retail price of £50. That will actually be cheaper than picking up each movie on Blu-ray separately, and perhaps why Sony Pictures is advertising the bundle as “PS5 4K Movie Essentials.”

The essential tag suggests that Spider-Man will only be the first of many more movie collections to come. Sony Pictures will possibly release more 4K Ultra-HD movie packs in the future and based on its good relationship with Marvel, PS5 may potentially even receive the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Those interested can start pre-ordering the Spider-Man 4K Movie Essential pack, which will release alongside PS5 and its all-digital edition in the United Kingdom on November 19, 2020. The same item has not been confirmed for North America at the time of writing.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a sort of standalone expansion to the original, will be one of the major PS5 launch titles. Purchasing its Ultimate Edition will net players the original PS4 Spider-Man in an impressive remastered version. However, developer Insomniac Games has confirmed that the original save files will not be transferable from PS4 to PS5. The remastered game will force players to start from scratch once again but with jaw-dropping next-generation visuals.

Elsewhere, Sony will also be adding the web-slinger to Marvel’s Avengers as an exclusive PlayStation character in March 2021. Fair to say that Sony has been and will perhaps continue to cash in the Spider-Man brand for as long as necessary.