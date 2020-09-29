New Mortal Kombat 11 Characters Leaked From Datamining

A new Twitter leak has apparently given us the identities of three of the four upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 characters after dataminers went into the game’s files. While nothing is confirmed yet, it appears that we’ll be getting at least two mainline characters and another guest character added to the game.

The two mainline characters that have been revealed so far appear to be Mileena and Rain, who apparently have also been brought back to life due to time shenanigans in Mortal Kombat 11. While Mileena was playable in Mortal Kombat X, Rain’s last playable appearance was in Mortal Kombat 2009. In that game, he was DLC.

Alongside the two canon characters, the new guest fighter is apparently everyone’s favorite action hero Rambo. Considering his movies are bloody and violent enough already, the ex-soldier will likely be a definite match for any of the other Mortal Kombat characters.

He’ll also be the most recent of the Mortal Kombat 11 characters to come from an action movie franchise, considering the last several have included the Terminator and Robocop. That’s only three spots however, and the datamining has apparently not uncovered a fourth.

NetherRealm Studios boss Ed Boon has apparently posted various clues as to who the four characters would be, but the fourth clue, a picture of Kobra from Mortal Kombat Deception and the words “6 degrees”, haven’t been deciphered.

The datamining also brought up that the new DLC will apparently also be another story DLC, much like Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. We don’t know what it will be about, however, so we’ll have to keep on the lookout for any legitimate information from NetherRealm.

In the meantime, hopefully all of these leaks about the supposed Mortal Kombat 11 characters will turn out to be true. We can hopefully expect the new DLC to be coming sometime before November, when both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 will be coming out.