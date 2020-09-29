Mafia DE Mystery Fox Locations Guide

Mafia DE (definitive edition) has many different collectibles hidden around various locations in its’ vast open world and amongst them are Mystery Foxes. This Mafia DE guide will list the locations of each Mystery Fox in the order in which you’re likely to find them.

So, there are 45 mystery foxes out of 50 that you will find while in the free roam mode but with the main storyline you can find the remaining 5.

Here we have mentioned the 5 storyline foxes and then all the rest.

Mystery Fox Location

#1 The first one will be found during chapter 9 when you find Sam fighting with a tommy gun. The mystery fox will be in a tiny building to the North

#2 This one will be during the chapter 11 when you go to the mansion. Go upstairs and into the storage room to find the fox.

#3 In chapter 14, when you are in the ship and talking to the janitor, the fox will be in that room.

#4 In the harbor during chapter 15, you will see a crane with fox icon, the fox will be on top of that crane.

#5 This one will be found in the Prison’s Guard tower during chapter 17. When you are in the tower, rather than going up, go downstairs and you will find fox at the end of stairs.

#6 There is a small hut at the north west corner of the beech hill, the fox will be on the backyard wall there.

#7 When you are at the beech hill, go towards the lighthouse and the fox will be to your right on your way to lighthouse.

#8 This one will be at the back of your own house in Oakwood.

#9 On the map screen, see the house right above the letter D of Oakwood and the fox will be in the front porch of that house.

#10 There is a street that is right between the Oakwood and Downtown, there are some boxes with the side wall, just on the intersection where the main Oakwood road is coming from. The fox is behind that wall.

#11 At the beach of St. Paul off the railing of the bridge.

#12 There is a swingy road that goes from Oakwood to beech hill, the fox is on the left side at around halfway through that road.

#13 The next fox is in the Holbrook, right on the east corner, climb over the wall to find the fox.

#14 One the map, right between the two Os’ of the Holbrook, you will see a fence that you can climb and the fox will be there.

#15 This one will also be in Holbrook behind another fence if you go straight north from the previous fox location.

#16 This one will be right in the center of the Holbrook park.

#17 Towards the south side of the Holbrook park, you will see a construction site, the fox will be there.

#18 This one will be in the park area of the North Park, where the statue is.

#19 You will see Morello’s Bar on the map, the fox is right towards north from there.

#20 This one will be right where the Morello’s Bar is written on the map.

#21 There is a port on the south side of the Terranova Bridge, the fox will be in a hut on the port.

#22 On the edge of Giuliani is the Bertone’s Autoservice and fox will be there.

#23 This one will be right with the west wall of St. Michael Church.

#24 On the central island edge of the West River tunnel.

#25 On the central island edge of the Giuliani bridge.

#26 There is a lighthouse at the south and east corner of central island and fox will be right by it.

#27 This one will be south of west harbor bridge on the docks.

#28 In the works quarter, behind a fence right below the T letter of quarter on the map.

#29 At the south side of the works quarter, the fox will be in a hut.

#30 There will be wall on the east side of the federal customs building and the fox will be behind that wall.

#31 There will be fox icon wall in the alley that is west of the letter W of works quarter.

#32 Behind a wall that is below the R letter of the “Works” in works quarter.

#33 It will be west of the fox #30 in another yard.

#34 In the backroom of the Salieri’s Bar in works quarter.

#35 This one will be in the littler Italy behind a wall right next to the river.

#36 This one will be just below the letter L of “Italy” in little Italy.

#37 In the far west of Italy, you will see some quarters, the fox is behind a fox icon wall.

#38 In the north west corner, on the left side of the road that goes out of the town.

#39 Right below the letter C of China town.

#40 At the north east corner, just at the junction of the road that goes to the Terranova Bridge.

#41 This one will be at the crossroad of the Heaven’s Peak.

#42 This one will be on north side road of the Heaven’s Peak.

#43 This one will be at the north-west road junction of the Heaven’s Peak.

#44 On the left side of the road that goes from Heavens Peak to the Lake Fyer.

#45 Just a few meters ahead of the last one on the same road and same direction.

#46 On the same road as the previous one, just where the road meets the lake Fyer.

#47 At the west bank mill.

#48 On the road that is north east of the berry wood creek, inside a shack.

#49 In Clark’s Motel in eastern countryside.