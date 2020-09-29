Mafia DE Cigarette Cards Locations Guide

Mafia DE (definitive edition) has many different collectibles hidden around various locations in its’ vast open world, and amongst them are Cigarette cards. This Mafia DE guide will list the locations of each Cigarette card in the order in which you’re likely to find them.

Mafia DE Cigarette Cards Locations

There are a total of 22 cigarette cards you can collect in Mafia: Definitive Edition. 17 cards can be found in story mode and the remaining 5 cards can be collected in the free roam mode.

Story Mode

Cigarette Card #2: Paulie Lombardo (Chapter 3)

When you look around the bar you will find this card on a dining table on the right side.

Cigarette Card #3: Sam Trapani (Chapter 4)

When you enter the bakery follow Sam’s lead and you will find this card in the storage room of the bakery.

Cigarette Card #7: Luigi Marino (Chapter 5)

You will find this card in the building opposite to garage 06 on a table.

Cigarette Card #19: Lou Marcano (Chapter 7)

You will find this card on an old bar table where you will encounter some enemies.

Cigarette Card #14: Leo Galante (Chapter 8)

You will find this card in room no. 104 on the second floor in Hotel Corleone. It is waiting for you right on the bed.

Cigarette Card #13: Frank Vinci (Chapter 8)

You will find this card at the exit of the St. Michael’s Church after killing Johnny.

Cigarette Card #12: Carlo Falcone (Chapter 9)

You will find this card under the shed on the right side on a wooden table.

Cigarette Card #5: Frank Colletti (Chapter 10)

You will find this card at the airport. You will see a place whose entryway is blocked by boxes just cross it and you will see the card on the iron tank in the corner.

Cigarette Card #4: Ennio Salieri (Chapter 11)

You will find this card on the poker table in the room with the snooker table inside the Big Mansion.

Cigarette Card #8: Maren Morello (Chapter 14)

You will find this card on the Docks Office table when you search it.

Cigarette Card #9: Sergio Morello (Chapter 15)

You will find this card inside a storage building on the right side at Habor.

Cigarette Card #21: Lucio Marcano (Chapter 16)

You will find this card at the airport on some wooden planks.

Cigarette Card #6: Vincenzo Ricci (Chapter 17)

You will find this card inside a prison cell on the left side.

Cigarette Card #11: Tomaso Moretti (Chapter 18)

You will find this card at the Federal Customs Impound. On the second floor, you will find it inside one of the offices right in front of the window.

Cigarette Card #20: Sal Marcano (Chapter 19)

You will find this card in the bank building where you lead the manager. Inside the small office on the left side, you will find this card.

Cigarette Card #1: Tommy Angelo (Chapter 20)

You will find this card at his apartment on a wooden table.

Cigarette Card #18: Valerio Marcano (Chapter 20)

You will find this card inside the lost heaven art gallery where you will encounter some enemies as well.

Free Ride

Cigarette Card #10: Felice Peppone

You will find this card in the office above the Salieri’s Bar on a shelf near the window

Cigarette Card #15: Fredo Clemente

You will find this card on the central island. On the boundary wall of the sea near a bench.

Cigarette Card #17: Giuseppe Carillo

You will find this card in the north park. Enter the Bertone’s Autoservice from the front door and you can find it on a table next to some paint cans and beer.

Cigarette Card #16: Louie Romeo

This card can also be found in the north park. You will find it on the boundary wall right below the bridge.

Cigarette Card #22: Sammy Robinson

You will find this card outside the warehouse in Holbrook on a couple of stacked wooden planks outside the warehouse.