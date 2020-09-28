Marvel’s Avengers Rumored To Be Adding Inhumans & War Council Military Factions

Marvel’s Avengers recently received a new update which might have seen developer Crystal Dynamics sneakingly prepare the role-playing brawler for upcoming post-release content.

According to data miners who went through the update, a number of icons (via GameRant) have been added to Marvel’s Avengers that may potentially point towards new characters joining the fray. There is Black Panther who has already been teased. Then there is War Machine who remains to be confirmed. Crystal Dynamics has not officially confirmed both characters to be part of the post-release roadmap but Black Panther for one has strongly been believed to be in the pipelines for a while now.

More interestingly, the datamined icons reference new factions as well. Inhumans, Dual Helix Science, New Coalition Alliance, and War Council Military could possibly be making their way into Marvel’s Avengers as part of a new story-led narrative that forms new alliances for both the heroes and villains. References to War Council Military have surfaced before as well and looks to be led by Dum Dum Dugan, an officer of SHIELD known for his impressive marksmanship.

During the beta last month, data miners were able to unearth over a dozen unannounced characters hiding within the files of Marvel’s Avengers. They were Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, She-Hulk, War Machine, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ant-Man, Wasp, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Kate Bishop, Mockingbird, and Quake. Crystal Dynamics has only announced two post-release characters for the time being: the much-wished Hawkeye, and the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man. Kate Bishop has already been confirmed. Hence, the others might be confirmed as well with time.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X once the new next-generation consoles launch in over a month.