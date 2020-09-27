In this Mafia DE Dime Detective Magazine Locations guide, we will list all the Dime Detective Magazine locations and how to find them.

In this remade version of Mafia 1, there are several collectible items to find throughout the game. One of them is the Dime Detective Pulp Magazines. In Mafia DE there are a total of 20 Dime Detective Magazines for you to collect.

Mafia DE Dime Detective Magazine Locations

In Mafia DE, Dime Detectives are collectible magazines that are scattered throughout the game, similar to Black Mask magazines.

Whenever there’s a collectible magazine nearby it will show up as a colored icon on the minimap.

So, it won’t be that difficult to find the dime detective magazines. Below we have listed all the locations of the dime detective collectible.

Dime Detective 1: Death Wears Red Heels

Found in: Chapter 3: Molotov Party

This dime detective can be found during a mission. You will get an objective to pick up the Molotovs, and the dime detective can be found on the table nearby.

Dime Detective 2: Hayseed Homicide

Found in: Chapter 4: Ordinary Routine

This dime detective magazine is present outside Clark’s Motel in the south-east corner on wooden planks.

Dime Detective 3: Death Blows out of Candles

Found in: Chapter 5: Fair Play

After you reach the garage, you will have the objective to follow a guard.

This magazine is present in the stands across the garage. You may get a “Return to Objective” prompt but you will have enough time to search and return to the mission zone.

Dime Detective 4: Happy to Murder You

Found in: Chapter 7: Better Get Used to It

To find this dime detective magazine, head to Biff’s Shop in Chinatown. The magazine is present in the back room of the shop.

Dime Detective 5: Mexican Slayride

Found in: Chapter 8: The Saint and the Sinner

This magazine is in the south-east corner of the ground floor of Hotel Corleone. To reach it, you will have to choke a guy who will be talking on the phone.

Dime Detective 6: The Lady’s from Hades

Found in: Chapter 8: The Saint and the Sinner

During the objective of escaping over the rooftops, you will reach the end of the rooftop section of Hotel Corleone. It will be on a table after you fight your way past the cops on the rooftop.

Dime Detective 7: Live and Let Die

Found in: Chapter 8: The Saint and the Sinner

This magazine is present in St. Michael’s Church. It will be on an altar in the south-east corner of the church.

Dime Detective 8: Weather Fair Track Bloody

Found in: Chapter 9: A Trip to the Country

This Dime magazine is present inside a big barn in the north-east of the area. You will have to have investigated the truck and survived the enemy ambush before being able to enter here.

Dime Detective 9: Death Gives A Permanent Wave

Found in: Chapter 10: Omerta

This magazine is present just at the start location of the chapter. It is on a crate next to where the first objective is. This is also collectible in free roam.

Dime Detective 10: You’re the Crime in my Coffee

Found in: Chapter 11: Visiting Rich People.

This is present on the ground floor of the big mansion during the objective to find Prosecutor’s safe. It will be on a book cart in the north-eastern room on the ground floor.

Dime Detective 11: Post-Mortem at Pimlico

Found in: Chapter 12: Great Deal

This magazine is present at the parking/exit of the guardhouse. Make sure to collect it before talking to Sam in his car.

Dime Detective 12: Please Pass the Poison

Found in: Chapter 14: Happy Birthday

This dime magazine is present at St Peter’s Port. When you arrive at the port, you will find this collectible on a table on the left side of the crowd.

Dime Detective 13: You Can Die Any Day

Found in: Chapter 14: Happy Birthday

This dime is present onboard a ship during the mission. It is on the top deck that’s only accessible during the “Find a vantage point” objective.

Dime Detective 14: A Horse of Another Killer

Found in: Chapter 15: You Lucky

This magazine is present inside the restaurant where the first gunfight of the chapter will take place.

Dime Detective 15: Tin-Pan Alibi

Found in: Chapter 16: Crème de la Crème

This dime magazine is present at the airport in the big hangar where the main mission marker is present.

Dime Detective 16: The Corpse That Wasn’t There

Found in: Chapter 17 Election Campaign

This magazine is present inside the prison. On the third floor of the prison, pull the lever in the corner, which will open the cells. The magazine will be in one of the prison cells.

Dime Detective 17: Sealed with a Kris

Found in: Chapter 17: Election Campaign

In the Guard Tower, the magazine is present in the Library. The Library is on the top floor of the prison.

Dime Detective 18: Feather Your Coffin

Found in: Chapter 18: Just for Relaxation.

The magazine is present in the building near the Federal Customs Impound. It is on the upper floor of the building in one of the offices.

Dime Detective 19: Let the Skeletons Rattle

Found in: Chapter 19: Moonlighting

This dime magazine is on the top floor of the bank building.

Dime Detective 20: Watch Me Kill You!

Found in: Chapter 20: The Death of Art

To find this magazine, meet Paulie at his apartment. Inside the house, the magazine is in the living room.