Our Mafia DE Black Mask Magazine Locations guide will give you an insight into the locations of all the Black Mask Magazines found in this brand-new iteration of the original Mafia.

Mafia DE Black Mask Magazine Locations

There are a total of 20 Black Mask Magazine Collectibles that you can gather in Mafia DE.

However, these magazines are part of the Free Roam/Free Ride Mode and can only be accessed once it’s unlocked.

Once you’ve completed the first chapter of the storyline, the Free Roam Mode becomes available, and you can get to business!

Black Mask Magazine # 1 – The Scarlet Fox

It is located on a bench on the roof of the building to the south-east of Two Hatch Pond.

Black Mask Magazine # 2 – Race Williams Never Bluffs

It can be found lying near a dustbin in the southern ally of St. Michael’s Church, south of Downtown.

Black Mask Magazine # 3 – The Farewell Murder

It is located on a grill in the backyard of a house in the north-eastern block of Oakwood.

Black Mask Magazine # 4 – Soft City

It can be found lying near a public telephone in front of Lost Heaven Harbor, south of Works Quarter.

Black Mask Magazine # 5 – The Flame

It can be collected from near a dustbin in an ally, east of Little Italy.

Black Mask Magazine # 6 – A New Story of MacBride of Richmond City

It can be found lying near a couple of dustbins and a bunch of boxes partially wrapped with a white cloth, west of Federal Customs Impound.

Black Mask Magazine # 7 – Walking Dynamite

It can be found lying next to a couple of benches down the stairs, in the very south-western part of Oakwood.

Black Mask Magazine # 8 – The Deal

It is located near a mistletoe next to a huge building to the north of Moulton’s City Theater.

Black Mask Magazine # 9 – Red Jade

It can be found lying next to a dustbin, at the north-western edge of Beech Hill.

Black Mask Magazine # 10 – Save Your Tears

It is located next to a dustbin at the south-eastern edge of Robinson Park.

Black Mask Magazine # 11 – A Woman Can Kill

It can be found lying next to a tree in a street towards the west of North Park.

Black Mask Magazine # 12 – Stag Party

It is located at the rightward entrance to the Lansom Stadium.

Black Mask Magazine # 13 – Hunch

You can find this magazine near a plant and a couple of dustbins, in the top-left block of Holbrook.

Black Mask Magazine # 14 – Death By Appointment

It can be found near a dustbin next to a statue to the north of Heaven Lost Art Gallery.

Black Mask Magazine # 15 – Race Williams in Six Have Died

You can pick up this magazine from the Daily Lost Heaven Courier, located north of Central Island and south-west of Moulton’s City Theater.

Black Mask Magazine # 16 – A Crashing G-Man Story

This magazine can be found near a dustbin towards the left side of the entrance of South Heaven Autodrome.

Black Mask Magazine # 17 – Red Death

It can be collected from near a chair in the alley north of Hotel Corleone in Downtown.

Black Mask Magazine # 18 – No Hard Feelings

You can find this magazine next to a couple of benches towards the south of Moulton’s City Theatre.

Black Mask Magazine # 19 – Murder Goes to Market

It can be found lying beneath a chair on a sidewalk, east of Salieri’s Bar in Little Italy.

Black Mask Magazine # 20 – Flaming Angel

To get your hands on the last one of the Black Mask Magazines, head to the City Cemetery.

There, you’ll find it in the center, near a bench placed next to some bushes.