There are quite some cheats in the Serious Sam 4 that are really useful, and you can easily add them to the game and they will be able to change your gaming experience of the Serious Sam 4.
Usually cheat codes are to make any game experience easy if players are finding it difficult to complete or get through any level.
But in Serious Sam 4, you can use cheat codes to tailor the game according to your preference and make it easy or difficult for yourself.
Serious Sam 4 Cheats
Cheat will take effect when you input a code while in-game, you can input the code by pressing ~ symbol called tilde and then cht is the prefix that will be written and you will get a whole list of codes.
The values in front of the code; if 0 means the code is disabled and if 1 means code is enabled.
There will be some codes that do not require any 0 or 1 value to enable and you only have to put the code value in and the cheat will be activated.
Now there will be some codes like ammo or HP in which you will get a closed bracket () in front of the code, that is for you to put in the value of ammo or HP you want.
Here are all the codes available in the Serious Sam 4:
|Cheat
|Code
|Enable All Cheats
|cht_bEnableCheats=1
|Disable All Cheats
|cht_bEnableCheats=0
|Auto Aim Enabled
|cht_bAutoAim
|God Mode Enabled
|cht_bGod
|No Clip
|cht_bGhost
|Increase Speed
|cht_bTurbo
|Flying Enabled
|cht_bFly
|Infinite Ammo
|cht_bInfiniteAmmo
|Get All Weapon with Max Ammo
|cht_bGiveAll
|Full Ammo for a Specified Weapon
|chtGiveAmmo()
|Health
|cht_slGiveHealth
|Get Skill Points
|cht_slGiveSkillPoints
|Reset Unlocked Skills
|cht_slResetSkills
|Start New Game
|chtClearGameProgress()
|Start a Specified Chapter
|chtJumpToChapter()
|Start First Chapter
|chtJumpToFirstChapter()
|Start Next Chapter
|chtJumpToNextChapter()
|Get a Specified Weapon
|chtGiveWeapon()
|Start Next Level
|chtJumpToNextLevel()
|Give you a Set Amount of Armor
|ch_slGiveArmor
|Enable Invisibility
|cht_bInvisible
|Kill All Enemies
|cht_bKillAll
|Kill the boss
|cht_bKillBoss
|Go Through Plasma Walls
|cht_bPassThroughPlasmaWalls
|Enable Mental Mode
|cht_bUnlockMentalMode
|Infinite Stamina
|cht_bInfiniteStamina
Try them all and let us know what cheat you enjoyed the most.