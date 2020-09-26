In this Serious Sam 4 Best Weapons guide, we will discuss the weapon stats, upgrades, and in their description, we will take a look at which weapon is the best suited for you in Serious Sam 4. Let’s get started:

Serious Sam 4 Best Weapons

With a myriad of weapons and explosives available to you, killing hordes of enemies might become confusing when you don’t know what weapon is best for a certain situation.

In the following list, we have given you a complete rundown of all the monster killing goodies you can get your hands on in Serious Sam 4.

Combat Knife

It can be very useful against alien enemies with its serrated edge. If you don’t have a high supply of ammo then it would be wise to use this blade.

Damage: 130

Swings per second: 1.5

Melee Range: 2.5

Upgrades: None

SOP38 Semiautomatic Pistol

Its semi-automatic loading mechanics are very efficient. You can take out weaker enemies using .45 ACP rounds. It can cause a lot of damage with its burst damage.

Damage: 10

Shots per second: 6

Reload Duration: 1

Upgrades: None

Double Barrel Coach Gun

This is a good short or mid-ranged weapon. It is not a good idea to use this for long-range. It has a hinge action mechanic for loading due to which the firing rate is low.

Damage: 14×10

Shots per second: 0.75

Ammo Consumption: 2

Upgrades: None

C-4 Demolition Charge

Everyone’s familiar with the standard C-4 that can cause a lot of explosive damage when detonated.

This explosive damage can hurt a lot of enemies at once making it effective but you have to be smart about where to plant it.

It can also be used to demolish buildings etc.

Damage: 300

Damage Radius: 12

Max Throw Range: 25

Upgrades: None

RAPTOR 16mm Sniper Rifle

This is a very precise long-ranged weapon. It has auto-stabilization and rapid-fire integrated with its mag. With its help, you won’t need to scope out for the entire mag.

Damage: 150

Shots per second: 1

Reload Duration: 2

Upgrade: None

M29 Infantry Assault Rifle

It is a very accurate scope, and it has short bursts as well as rapid-fire.

Damage: 10

Shots per second: 10

Reload duration: 1.67

Upgrade: None

12 Gauge Pump-Action Shotgun

This is a short to mid-ranged weapon and its slug pellets are very effective. The pellet spread is not effective at long range.

Damage: 7×10

Shots per second: 0.9

Upgrade: Grenade Launcher Attachment is used as an upgrade with this weapon. With this attachment, you would be able to launch grenades with this weapon.

Grenade Launcher

This is your run of the mill grenade launcher whose projectiles bounce like a ball before they explode, and its impact detonating feature ensures explosion upon impact.

Damage: 175

Charge Time: 0.5

Damage Radius: 8

Upgrades: Cluster Grenade can be attached as an upgrade to this weapon. You can take out a large group of weak enemies with this upgrade.

XPML21 Rocket Launcher

This weapon is capable of firing 85 rounds in a minute. You can call it a portable rocket launcher.

A small group of enemies can be taken out using its high-speed rounds which are unguided inferno missiles, and if the targets are large it can also be good at close range.

Damage: 150

Shots per second: 1.5

Damage Radius: 8

Upgrade: Multirocket upgrade can be added to this weapon. This gives you an additional of 5 rockets. You will also get the target lock option if more than two missiles are loaded.

SBC Cannon

This has uranium filled projectiles that are fired at very high speed due to which it gets great penetration and can kill multiple enemies at once.

Damage: 425

Damage Charged: 775

Charge Time: 1.25

Damage Radius: 16

Upgrade: None

Autoshotgun

This is a great close-range weapon that has a mag size of 20. If you are surrounded, this would be pretty handy.

Damage: 7×10

Shots per second: 5

Reload Duration: 2

Upgrade: None

A-24 Devastator

This weapon has fires high piercing heavy explosive rounds that are capable of taking out small groups of enemies, and the fragments from the bullets can also cause damage.

Damage: 160

Shots per Second: 2

Reload Duration: 1.83

Upgrade: None

XM214-A Minigun

This weapon has a firing rate of 1200 rpm, and taking out one strong enemy or if the enemies are small, you can take out a small group.

The ammo reserve is drained pretty quickly, though.

Damage: 10

Shots per second: 20

Spin up duration: 0.5

Upgrade: None

XL2 Laser

Laser pulses shoot out of the four barrels of this weapon one by one.

This mechanism saves it from overheating as it continues to cause damage.

Damage: 30-40

Shots per second: 10

Upgrade: This weapon has the death Ray upgrade that makes it 4 times more powerful, but it is very draining. The laser beam is unstoppable and takes out everything in its way.

FRPCL

If you combine a rocket launcher, flamethrower, chainsaw, and a catapult, you get this weapon.

This is a very useful weapon because of its Fulberium-based Lateral Anisometric Modular Mechanism.