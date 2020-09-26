How to Fix Mafia: Definitive Edition Crashes, Stuttering, Corrupt File Save, Screen Tearing And Other Issues

Mafia: Definitive Edition has just released on PC through Steam and players are reporting bugs and crashes. Hangar 13 has masterfully revamped the original game. However, that didn’t stop occasional issues and errors from happening. We’ve created a list of possible fixes you can try in order to have Mafia: Definitive Edition smooth of PC.

Mafia: Definitive Edition crashes at startup

Oh, the master villain… Having a game crashing at startup is one of the most annoying issues you can encounter in a PC game. The first thing you need to try is whitelisting Mafia: Definitive Edition from your anti-virus and firewall. Run the game as an administrator and check if the game stops crashing.

Another fix you might want to try is running the game straight from its file folder. To do so, right-click on the game on Steam, go to properties, and from then to Local Files. Run the .exe file within the folder and see if Mafia: Definitive Edition works without crashes.

If both those fixes fail, you can try running the game on windowed mode. There are a couple of ways to achieve that. You can either rename the game’s shortcut target to -w, hit Alt+Enter when the game boots up, or edit the .ini file to run on windowed mode.

Corrupt Profile Save

If you have an issue with saving your progress in Mafia: Definitive Edition, there might be a security or file issue associated with your download. Try running the game as administrator and whitelisting it from your anti-virus. If those don’t work, go to game Properties and verify the game files to fix potential missing data.

Black Screen in Mafia: Definitive Edition

Another generic fix that is associated with random black screens in games is running the game on windowed or borderless modes. We’ve mentioned a few ways to achieve that above if you can’t enter the game’s settings.

Invalid App Configuration

This is an issue that has been reported by players and is not only not letting the game run but freezes downloading altogether. To fix this you’ll need to verify the game files through its properties on Steam and resume downloading.

Stuttering / Low FPS / Screen Tearing

This fix is the simplest one yet it’s so easy to forget it. Most games experience stuttering and low FPS due to un-updated GPU drivers. Check whether your graphics card’s software has any updates available and if there are, commence with the download and installation. If this isn’t the issue, check if you are running MSI Afterburner and disable it.

As a last resort, you can check your in-game graphics settings and play around with some of them to check whether the issue is fixed. For example, you can set the Texture Filtering to High Performance and the Power Management to Prefer Maximum Performance. Go ahead and try some combinations to see if they make your experience better.

For Screen Tearing, you’ll need to go to the game’s executable file through the game’s properties on Steam, right-click it and check the “Disable Fullscreen Optimizations” checkbox. Players have reported that this fix makes gameplay significantly better.

There are still some bugs and errors that Hangar 13 has to address before Mafia: Definitive Edition gets free of crashes and bugs. Also, there’s no HDR on PC at the moment, something that doesn’t happen for consoles since PS4 and Xbox One include HDR. Let’s hope that there will be a performance update soon so that fans can experience this beautiful remaster in all its glory.