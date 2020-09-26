Forza Horizon 3 Framerate Will Remain At 30 FPS On Xbox Series X, S

Even though we’re going to be seeing Forza Horizon 3 make the jump from this generation to the next one, that doesn’t mean it will be getting the full treatment. A Twitter exchange today between a fan and the official Forza Horizon Twitter said the Forza Horizon 3 framerate will remain at 30 frames per second.

This announcement on Twitter was sparked by another announcement, that Forza Horizon 3 was reaching its “End of Life” on September 27, this coming Sunday, End of Life for the game means that developer Playground Games will no longer support it, meaning no patches or new content.

Forza Horizon 3 came out back in 2016, so that’s the most likely reason as to why its framerate isn’t getting a boost on the new Xbox consoles. However, at the same time, visuals will still be getting upgraded, allowing you to play at either 1080p on the Xbox Series S, or 4K on the Series X.

Both Microsoft and Sony have made big deals about backwards compatibility on their respective consoles, with Microsoft going the whole hog and allowing not just Xbox One games, but also Xbox 360 and original Xbox games onto the service as well.

It’s likely that the Forza Horizon 3 framerate won’t be the only one that’s stuck at 30 even with the increased capabilities of the new consoles, but that’s likely happening on account of the games not being intended to go beyond it, another thing that both Sony and Microsoft’s consoles will be able to surpass.

So, if you’ve been a dedicated player of Forza Horizon 3 since 2016, don’t let the Forza Horizon 3 framerate announcement get you down. The game will still be playable on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when those two consoles launch on November 10, along with many other backwards compatible titles from the previous generations of Xbox.