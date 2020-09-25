Star Wars Squadrons Progression Detailed Ahead Of Release

We’re getting closer and closer to the release date of Star Wars Squadrons, and today EA has decided to show how Star Wars Squadrons progression works, and what players can do to earn all of the neat cosmetics and other parts to upgrade their ships in the game after release.

The game promises to be a return to the flight sim days of the X-Wing games, including being able to play with a stick (at least on the PC, consoles don’t have that luxury.) Perhaps most importantly, the game will have no microtransactions, and every cosmetic can be earned in-game.

There are three main pillars to how progression works in the game: Challenges, Operations, and your Level. Challenges are a variety of timed periods where you can accomplish a certain objective in the game to gain experience and rewards. There are two types, Daily Challenges and Operation Challenges.

While Daily Challenges are obviously challenges you can complete each day, Operation Challenges are different. Operations are eight-week periods in Squadrons that bring unique cosmetic rewards that are only obtainable by doing the challenges in that period. If you miss them, until the Operation Challenge comes back, you won’t be able to get them.

Also included with Star Wars Squadrons progression is the concept of Levels. Obviously your level goes up the more you play the game, and by leveling up you’ll get more than enough points to unlock every single part in the game, if you’re dedicated enough to get all the way to Level 40.

Each Operation also allows you to assess your skills through placement matches and ranks where you fall in them. The ranks, being Maverick, Hotshot, Hero, Valiant, Legend, and Galactic Ace, mark your performance throughout an Operation in the Fleet Battles mode.

Performing well in Operations and doing both types of challenges nets you Glory, which you can use to unlock cosmetics for your ship in the same way that you can buy parts through Requisition. In Star Wars Squadrons progression the goal isn’t to make you stronger, but to give you more options.

Star Wars Squadrons releases on October 2 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, so there’s not much longer to wait before we can relive the X-Wing days.