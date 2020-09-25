Rocket League Player Numbers Hit One Million After Game Goes Free To Play

Probably one of the biggest success stories across this past generation has been Rocket League, a driving/sports hybrid game where players in rocket-powered cars play soccer against one another. Now, the game has reached new heights of success, with Rocket League player numbers reaching one million after the game went free-to-play.

This isn’t across its entire history, though. The player numbers are all concurrent, meaning that a million different fans of the game were playing it all at once. The game as a whole has had nearly 75 million players, with over five billion matches played across all of its platforms.

Just yesterday, not only did developer Psyonix make the game free to download, they also got rid of the requirement to have a Playstation Plus or Xbox Live subscription, which helped player numbers skyrocket, likely as many interested gamers that had never picked it up before downloaded and played.

Even beyond Rocket League player numbers, concurrent or otherwise, Rocket League has been a trailblazer this generation. The game was one of the first titles to go cross-platform during the later years of the generation, and steadily branched out even before then to many different consoles and platforms.

Considering how far-reaching the game has become, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Psyonix actually bring the game over to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, if they don’t do something entirely new for the new generation.

Rocket League itself is a sequel to another game that came out in 2006 called Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars for the Playstation 3. So, unless they want to keep the current Rocket League player numbers going, we might see another new game in the same style sometime in the next generation.

If you didn’t have Rocket League before and want to play the game yourself now that it’s free, you can download it on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.