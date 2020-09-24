Unannounced Bethesda Games Are “Incredibly Exciting,” Teases Xbox Boss

Bethesda Softworks was easily one of the most prominent acquisitions when Microsoft decided to spend $7.5 billion to bring ZeniMax Media (and all of its subsidiary studios) into the Xbox family. Microsoft has now started to flex a bit to relay what else the Elder Scrolls developer will be bringing to the table.

While appearing on a recent podcast, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, teased that he has seen (via GameSpot) what Bethesda Softworks has been working on. That includes announced games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, as well as unannounced games that Spencer referred to as “incredibly exciting.”

“I have the benefit of knowing the future roadmap and having some insight into the things that have been both announced and unannounced that the teams are working on,” said Spencer. “It’s an incredibly exciting time for the work that Bethesda’s studios are doing, as they continue with the craft of creating games and also thinking about how our medium of gaming continues to evolve and their role in that.”

It would only be natural for Microsoft to be familiar with the current and future pipelines of Bethesda Softworks as well as all of the other development and publishing studios under ZeniMax Media. Microsoft clearly believes that $7.5 billion was worth paying for the entire roadmap, meaning that those unannounced games must be really, really special.

Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are only two major games in development. Bethesda Softworks has also confirmed to be working on Wolfenstein 3 as the final sequel to conclude the rebooted trilogy. All three games have been slated for release across the entirety of the next-generation console cycle. Starfield, for example, will not be releasing for another two years at least. The Elder Scrolls 6 will only release afterwards and will probably take another year or two.

In any case, fans should not expect Bethesda Softworks to make any new announcements until the mid of the new cycle.